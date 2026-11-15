Deceased Candidate Bruce Giudici Wins Calaveras Supervisor Race

Bruce Giudici, who died in August, is set to win the Calaveras County supervisor election. Governor Xavier Becerra will appoint his successor for District 5.

California is witnessing an unprecedented electoral outcome as Bruce Giudici, a candidate for District 5 supervisor in Calaveras County, has won the election despite dying over two months ago. Giudici, aged 68, passed away unexpectedly in late August while actively canvassing for votes, yet his campaign proceeded with the election. He is now expected to be officially certified as the winner on December 3, leading incumbent Clyde Clapp by a narrow margin with only a few hundred ballots remaining to be counted.

Campaign Decision to Continue After Death

The decision to allow Giudici's name to remain on the ballot and continue the campaign came from his team, who felt his message was vital enough to pursue. Roberta 'Ro' Corso, the treasurer for Team Giudici, explained to the Los Angeles Times that the window to remove his name had already closed. The campaign team determined that moving forward was the best way to honor his commitment to the district. They believed that despite his tragic passing, his platform still resonated with the voters of Calaveras County.

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Circumstances of Bruce Giudici's Passing

Giudici's death occurred on August 30 in Valley Springs, a rural area within District 5. He was accompanied by two campaign volunteers when he attempted to walk up a steep driveway to canvass a home. After approximately ten minutes, his team went to check on him and discovered that he had fallen and hit his head. A resident called 911 immediately, and emergency responders rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to a massive brain bleed.

Election Results and Incumbent Reaction

Giudici had previously defeated Clyde Clapp in the same race a decade earlier, only to lose to him in the general election before. In this recent cycle, Giudici won the primary in June with 1,061 votes, narrowly beating Clapp by 38 votes. Incumbent Supervisor Benjamin Stopper received 792 votes during that primary phase. Clyde Clapp described the death as tragic and noted that their previous campaigns had been cordial. He stated that he would keep Giudici's family in his prayers during this difficult time.

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Political Implications and Successor Appointment

Although Giudici will not assume office, his victory carries significant political weight. Incoming California Governor Xavier Becerra is now tasked with appointing a temporary successor to fill the vacant seat. The campaign team is currently reviewing a list of applicants to endorse to the governor. They are seeking a candidate who will care for District 5 with the same dedication and morals that Giudici displayed throughout his life and campaign.

Giudici's Platform and Professional Background

Giudici ran as a fiscal conservative with a background as the CFO of the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency. He specialized in auditing complex budgets and focused on cutting waste to help the people of Calaveras County. His platform included increasing funding for public safety, enhancing wildfire preparation, and repairing roads. He also advocated for adjusting water rates and implementing vocational classes for high school students. Giudici lived in Valley Springs for 36 years and was a husband and father to daughters.