Declassified Report Reveals Chinese Triads Directed by Beijing for Espionage in UK

A newly declassified Home Office report finds that Chinese triads, traditionally involved in illicit trades, are now backed by the Chinese Communist Party to conduct espionage in the UK, posing a significant threat to national security.

A newly declassified report from the Home Office has revealed that Chinese triads are being directed by Beijing to carry out espionage operations in the United Kingdom.

The notorious gangs, which generate billions of pounds through running brothels and selling illicit tobacco, are now allegedly backed by the Chinese Communist Party, posing a significant threat to national security. The report, based on interviews with officials from 14 law enforcement agencies, warns that triads could use their extensive network of brothels to blackmail Members of Parliament.

This development follows a landmark trial at the Old Bailey, where a Chinese spy ring was convicted of conducting shadow policing operations on behalf of Beijing. Evidence from the trial suggested that Chinese gangs violently targeted pro-democracy activists during a protest in the UK in 2021.

Additionally, a suspected member of the triad group Wo Shing Wo was arrested during a wave of raids in Hong Kong. The group is known to be active in Britain, yet a former Metropolitan Police officer specializing in organised crime stated that law enforcement took its eye off the ball concerning the danger posed by triads.

Chinese crime syndicates have flourished in Britain since the 1940s and are now the second-largest type of organised crime group in the UK, according to the National Crime Agency. Traditionally, their activities have focused on labor and sexual exploitation, money laundering, and the illicit cannabis and tobacco trade.

However, the declassified report by David Wilson, a regional coordinator for the organised immigration crime domestic taskforce at West Midlands Police, found that growing links between triads and the CCP have transformed the issue of Chinese organised crime from a solely criminal matter into a national security concern. The report warns that Beijing could now leverage triads for espionage, cybercrime, data theft, or infiltration of UK institutions by funding political influence campaigns and bribing officials.

It also notes that Chinese control of sex work and brothels could be used for intelligence gathering, blackmail, and coercion of influential individuals in the UK. The report concludes that the CCP's direction of triads, combined with the scale of their activities and the lack of an effective law enforcement response, makes Chinese organised crime a significant national security threat.

Despite these alarming findings, the report reveals that few police forces are knowledgeable about Chinese organised crime, and triad members evade justice due to a shortage of Chinese speakers within law enforcement. David McKelvey, a former detective chief inspector with the Metropolitan Police and an expert on organised crime, commented that police took their eye off the ball when specialist units were dismantled more than a decade ago.

He noted that a recent shift by triads into the production of class A opioids like fentanyl, along with growing awareness of human trafficking, has brought them back to police attention. However, law enforcement is now playing catch-up. McKelvey emphasized the strong link between Chinese organised crime and the Chinese state, describing triads as the most sophisticated organised crime operations he has seen.

He gave evidence during the Old Bailey trial due to his knowledge of defendant Peter Wai, a Home Office immigration official. Wai was found guilty of running a Chinese state intelligence service on British soil while working as a UK Border Force officer. He accessed Home Office databases using the civil service's remote working policy and supplied intelligence to Beijing.

The trial also revealed that the 14K triad targeted pro-democracy activists in the UK, and eight other suspected spies were released because police failed to translate phone and laptop contents within the statutory detention limit





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