Defamation Lawsuit Victory for TV Stars Melissa and Mark Drabble

Parish councillors and TV stars Melissa and Mark Drabble won substantial High Court damages against neighbor Christopher Bramhall for false Facebook defamation claims regarding police codes and drug allegations.

Parish councillors and reality television personalities Melissa Drabble and her husband Mark Drabble have secured a significant legal victory in the High Court, winning substantial damages in a defamation lawsuit against their neighbor, Christopher Bramhall. The couple sought compensation of £75,000 plus interest and legal costs after Bramhall published false and damaging allegations about them on a local Facebook group page in late November 2024.

False Police Allegations and Misinterpretation

The core of the legal dispute centers on a specific Facebook post published by Christopher Bramhall, who owns an amusement firm, which accused Mark Drabble of driving while under the influence of drugs and possessing a knife. The post, which appeared in the Dove Holes Residents Facebook group with 3,800 members, claimed that police had seized a knife from Mark Drabble following a confrontation at the annual Dove Holes Bonfire Night event.

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During the High Court proceedings, it was established that Bramhall had fundamentally misinterpreted police communications. Bramhall alleged he heard officers refer to a steak knife, but he had actually misunderstood the police radio code 'state nine,' which is standard terminology indicating that a prisoner escort is required. This critical misinterpretation led to the fabrication of serious criminal accusations against Mark Drabble, who was one of the organizers of the community bonfire event.

Nathaniel Bramhall Assault Preceded the Dispute

The online defamation case arose directly from a physical altercation involving Christopher Bramhall's brother, Nathaniel Bramhall, and Mark Drabble on the night of the bonfire. According to police reports and court documents, a dispute erupted over the placement of a ride between Nathaniel Bramhall and Mark Drabble, who was organizing the event. When Mark Drabble refused to move the ride, Nathaniel Bramhall attacked him, punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

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Nathaniel Bramhall, aged 33, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was subsequently jailed for three years at Derby Crown Court earlier this year. This criminal conviction by the court provided the factual backdrop that rendered Christopher Bramhall's subsequent social media accusations legally defamatory, as they attempted to justify or respond to an incident where his brother was the aggressor.

High Court Ruling and Substantial Damages Awarded

Justice Hill ruled in June that Christopher Bramhall's Facebook post was indeed defamatory, noting that it contained allegations of serious criminal conduct that caused tangible harm to the Drabbles. The court found that the false claims resulted in business denigration, withdrawal of publicity, social hostility, and significant anxiety for the couple. The Drabbles, who are both 44 and serve as parish councillors in the picturesque High Peak village of Dove Holes, argued that these false statements caused serious harm to their reputations due to their prominent status within the small community.

While Mrs. Drabble declined to disclose the exact financial figure to the media, stating that the parties agreed to confidentiality as part of the out-of-court settlement, a source close to the couple confirmed that the damages awarded were substantial. The settlement includes the £75,000 they originally sought, plus interest and legal costs, marking a decisive win for the TV personalities in their fight for reputation protection.

Public Apology and Concluding Settlement Terms

As part of the legal resolution, Christopher Bramhall was forced to issue a detailed public apology on social media, explicitly retracting the false statements he had made about Mark Drabble. In his apology, Bramhall acknowledged that there was no official police report to evidence that Mark Drabble was on drugs and admitted that he misinterpreted the police code 'state nine' as a reference to a weapon.

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Bramhall stated in his written apology that he now acknowledges Mark Drabble did not have a knife in his possession and admitted he should not have expressed his views on a local councillor via a social media platform. The settlement agreement reached between the two parties stipulates that they will make no further public statements concerning the events that took place on November 4, 2024, bringing a permanent close to the public dispute.

Melissa Drabble, widely known as the 'Reclaim Queen' from her appearances on BBC1's The Bidding Room, and her husband Mark, known as 'Tin Man' from the Discovery show Scrap Kings, run a reclamation and salvage business that they share on social media. The couple, who have 120,000 followers on TikTok and live a short walk from the Bramhall residence in Dove Holes, have used this legal victory to restore their standing in the community after the unfounded accusations threatened their professional and personal lives.