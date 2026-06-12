Defence Claims Defendant Was Victim's Only Caregiver in Murder Trial

In a UK murder trial, the defence argues that Ashley Crowder, accused of killing Graham Cox, was in fact the only person willing to care for the victim, casting doubt on the prosecution's case by highlighting inconsistencies in the victim's statements and suggesting other potential perpetrators involved in a drugs debt.

A man accused of murder was described as the only person prepared to care for his alleged victim, according to statements made during a trial.

Ashley Crowder, 36, denies the murder of Graham Cox, 37, who was found dead at Crowder's flat in Bolton in March 2024. The jury heard that weeks before his death, Cox had attended a support centre claiming he had been held hostage by Crowder for 14 days and attacked. Cox reportedly escaped through a window and sought help at the UCAN centre in Farnworth, a place he frequented. The prosecution alleges Crowder forced Cox to hand over his benefits money.

Crowder denies murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and four counts of theft. In his closing speech, defence lawyer Richard Pratt KC urged jurors to treat Cox's statements with caution, highlighting inconsistencies. Pratt noted that Cox told police he was starved and only allowed to sip water from a bathroom tap, yet also claimed he had access to items in the fridge.

He questioned why Cox would return to Crowder after alleging violence, stating Crowder was the only person who gave him shelter and even bathed him. Pratt suggested others might have caused Cox's injuries, referencing police awareness of a drugs debt being enforced and people frequently visiting the flat. Regarding theft allegations, Pratt argued Cox owed money to Crowder and his mother, so Crowder believed he was entitled to the cash.

Pratt concluded that while Cox's death was tragic and someone caused him suffering, suspicion alone is insufficient for conviction. He pointed to gaps in the case and urged a not guilty verdict. Crowder, who did not testify, sat silently in the dock wearing a black patterned tracksuit top and appeared to have removed his shoes





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Murder Trial Bolton Hostage Claim Defence Closing Speech Hearsay Drugs Debt Benefits Theft Not Guilty Plea Crown Court UCAN Centre

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