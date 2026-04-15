Defence Questions Strength of Evidence in Lyra McKee Murder Trial

A defence barrister has raised significant doubts about the quality and reliability of video evidence presented by the prosecution in the trial of three men accused of the joint enterprise murder of journalist Lyra McKee. The defence argued that the degraded mobile phone footage, taken from social media, lacks sufficient detail to form the basis of a conviction beyond reasonable doubt. Lyra McKee was tragically killed in April 2019 while observing unrest in Derry. The New IRA claimed responsibility for her death.

The defence for one of the men jointly charged with the murder of author Lyra McKee has sharply questioned the strength and reliability of the evidence presented by the prosecution. Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old writer, lost her life on April 18, 2019, after being struck by a bullet while observing disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry . Her death occurred amidst chaos during which four shots were fired towards police officers. The New IRA subsequently claimed responsibility for the killing.

The trial, which is being conducted without a jury, involves three men facing a joint enterprise murder charge: Paul McIntyre, 58, Peter Cavanagh, 37, and Jordan Gareth Devine, 25. They are also facing additional charges related to the shooting and the surrounding rioting. The prosecution's central argument is that these three men accompanied a lone gunman to the scene of the shooting and either encouraged or assisted in the act. All defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have declined to give evidence.

During closing submissions in March, the prosecution indicated that the defendants were linked to the scene through clothing and physical characteristics observed in video footage. However, Mark Mulholland KC, representing Paul McIntyre, argued forcefully that the prosecution had not accurately represented the state of the evidence, particularly concerning the quality of the mobile phone footage.

Mr. Mulholland detailed how the footage, sourced from social media, had been significantly degraded due to compression and pixel loss. He asserted that this compromised imagery, which the court was being asked to rely upon for a murder charge conviction, simply did not meet the required standard. He stated that without other corroborating evidence, this unreliable footage could not form the foundation for a conclusion of guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The defence's submission is scheduled to continue, with significant focus expected on the visual evidence presented by the prosecution and its perceived inadequacies in establishing the murder charge.





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Lyra Mckee Murder Trial Joint Enterprise Derry Evidence

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