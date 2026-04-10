The Defence Secretary urges the Treasury for more resources to strengthen Britain's defenses, especially in response to recent Russian activities, including an alleged plot to sabotage undersea cables and submarine incursions. He highlighted the need for greater investment to counter rising threats and address the legacy of underfunding in the armed forces. No specific date for the Defence Investment Plan was provided.

Defence Secretary John Healey has expressed a desire for increased funding from the Treasury to bolster the UK's defenses amidst a growing landscape of threats. This call for more resources follows the revelation of a month-long Russia n plot to potentially sabotage British undersea cables, a brazen act that underscored the vulnerability of the UK's infrastructure and territorial waters.

Healey's remarks, delivered at the London Defence Conference, highlighted the urgent need for enhanced military capabilities and a commitment to address the emerging challenges posed by rising Russian aggression. The Defence Secretary emphasized the government's preparedness to counter such threats, citing the recent response to Russian submarine activity in the English Channel as evidence of the UK's vigilance and operational readiness. The incident involved the deployment of Royal Navy assets, including the HMS St Albans and HMS Somerset, to track and monitor Russian vessels, demonstrating the UK's capability to deter, track, and respond to hostile actions. Healey's acknowledgment of the need for greater financial support reflects the evolving security environment and the imperative of maintaining a robust defense posture. The government's actions served as a clear message to Russia that its activities are being closely monitored and that any attempts to undermine the UK's security will be met with decisive measures. Healey stressed the government's resolve to address the legacy of underfunding and neglect that has plagued the armed forces for years. \Healey's statements at the London Defence Conference were punctuated by a pointed critique of past administrations, specifically those of Conservative and Conservative-led coalition governments, whom he accused of hollowing out the UK's armed forces. He highlighted the significant decline in defense spending and the shrinking size of the military under these administrations. Healey argued that Labour's recent efforts have marked the largest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War, a testament to the party's commitment to rebuilding the nation's military strength. However, the Defence Secretary refrained from providing a specific timeline for the publication of the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP), a critical document outlining the government's spending priorities for the military over the next decade. The delay in the DIP's release raises concerns about the strategic direction of defense spending and the allocation of resources to address the evolving threats. The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is personally involved in the efforts to finalize the DIP, indicating the plan's importance. The absence of a concrete timeframe for the plan's publication has left questions unanswered regarding the long-term investment in defense capabilities. Furthermore, Healey's comments suggest the need for a comprehensive assessment of the UK's military capabilities and the resources required to address the escalating threats. The focus on Russia's activities, including the failed covert operation and the submarine incursions, underscores the need for enhanced maritime domain awareness, advanced intelligence capabilities, and robust countermeasures to safeguard critical infrastructure. \The revelation of the Russian plot and the subsequent response by the Royal Navy underscore the escalating tensions between the UK and Russia, highlighting the importance of maintaining a strong and capable defense force. The incident also exposed the UK's vulnerabilities, particularly in its maritime domain. Healey's plea for more resources reflects the government's recognition of the critical importance of national security and the need to invest in a modern and well-equipped military. The Defence Secretary's statements also served as a clear message to the public that the government is taking the threats posed by Russia seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the UK. Healey's criticism of past governments' defense policies further highlights the need for long-term investment in defense capabilities. The Defence Secretary blamed the hollowing out of the UK’s armed forces by previous governments for the state of the services today. He told the LDC he was dealing with issues that festered for 14 years of Conservative and Conservative-led coalition government. He told the audience when Labour left office in 2010 defense spending was higher than during the years of Tory administrations, that the army was bigger and that there were more ships. He added: ‘We will not fix these problems overnight but we are making a start. Under Labour there has been the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War and I hope that fives people the confidence and the certainty to make long term decisions.’ The incident has prompted calls for greater investment in naval assets, particularly in the areas of anti-submarine warfare and undersea cable protection. The incident is a reminder that constant vigilance is required to defend against all threats to the UK





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