Defence Secretary Resigns in Blistering Attack Over 'Inadequate' UK Military Funding

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has resigned, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of being weak and failing to provide sufficient funding for the armed forces. The resignation follows a contentious Defence Investment Plan that offers far less than the £28 billion annual shortfall identified by the ministry, sparking warnings from senior military figures that Britain is now 'in danger'.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a major crisis as his Defence Secretary, John Healey , resigned in a blistering statement, accusing the PM of being too weak to properly fund the nation's defence.

Healey revealed that the government's newly proposed Defence Investment Plan would increase defence spending by only 0.08% of GDP by 2030, a figure widely condemned by senior military figures as dangerously insufficient. Following Healey's departure, Armed Forces Minister Al Carns also resigned after making unauthorised public comments criticising the plan. The resignations underline a severe rift between the Treasury, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and the Ministry of Defence.

Reeves has reportedly privately described defence spending as a 'money pit' and refused to allocate more funds, despite warnings from the Chief of the Defence Staff, former chiefs, and security experts that the shortfall leaves Britain 'in danger' and vulnerable. Meanwhile, Starmer is pushing to publish the delayed plan amid leadership tensions, while appointing security minister Dan Jarvis as the new Defence Secretary.

The controversy centres on a gaping funding hole: the MoD was told it needs an extra £28 billion by 2030 to implement last year's Strategic Defence Review, but the government is offering the equivalent of just £10 billion over four years. Critics argue this failure properly equips the military undermines Britain's NATO standing and national security at a time of global threats





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Keir Starmer John Healey Defence Spending Rachel Reeves Resignation UK Military Strategic Defence Review NATO

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