Attorney Alan Jackson accuses prosecutors of withholding evidence regarding a nitrous oxide canister in the Fraser Bohm Malibu crash case. The hearing continues until December with trial set for 2027.

Attorney Alan Jackson has formally challenged the prosecution's evidence strategy in the murder trial of Fraser Bohm, alleging that prosecutors have engaged in a trial by ambush by withholding critical forensic materials. Jackson argued that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office failed to disclose significant evidence concerning bloodstains on a nitrous oxide canister, which could undermine the theory that Bohm was driving recklessly while injured.

Evidence Dispute Over Laughing Gas Canister

The core of the legal dispute centers on a ten to twelve pound canister of nitrous oxide found at the scene of the fatal October 17, 2023 crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Prosecutors allege that Fraser Bohm, who was driving a BMW, held this blood-spattered canister in his lap moments before accelerating from 93mph to 104mph. Alan Jackson contends that newly uncovered independent forensic evidence contradicts the prosecution's narrative regarding how the cylinder became covered in blood.

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Jackson asserts in court documents that the defense cannot effectively litigate the admissibility of this evidence while the prosecution withholds the complete evidentiary record. He specifically demanded laboratory records and critical forensic testing results that have remained outstanding. This discovery is pivotal because the defense argues that the bloodstains are inconsistent with the theory that Bohm was bleeding onto the canister while driving.

Jackson Alleges Withheld Forensic Data

During a dramatic courtroom hearing in Van Nuys, California, Alan Jackson described the prosecution's actions as conspicuous failures to disclose material evidence. He stated that the defense was unable to meaningfully confront the prosecution's theory without the necessary evidence to evaluate and challenge it. The attorney emphasized that the lack of complete discovery prevents a fair assessment of the forensic findings related to the nitrous oxide cylinder.

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Jackson has consistently maintained that the tragic event was the result of a road rage incident where his client was being chased, rather than malicious intent. However, the District Attorney insists there is no evidence to support this defense scenario. The defense team has previously attempted twice unsuccessfully to have the second-degree murder charges dismissed, arguing that prosecutors cannot prove malice under the law.

Legal Proceedings and Case Timeline

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Rubinson granted the defense's request for a continuance to investigate the allegations of withheld evidence. The hearing regarding the admission of the nitrous oxide canister has been postponed until December 18 to allow prosecutors time to respond to the claims. A new trial date has been set for January 25, 2027, following this procedural delay.

Fraser Bohm appeared at the hearing wearing a gray suit and white shirt, remaining free on a four million dollar bail. He is facing four charges of second-degree murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for the deaths of four Alpha Phi sorority sisters. If convicted, he could face fifteen years to life in prison for each murder charge.

Victims and Crash Circumstances

The collision occurred on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway where the speed limit is 45mph, claiming the lives of Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, and Deslyn Williams. All four victims were twenty to twenty-one years old and students at Pepperdine University. Black box data from Bohm's vehicle showed him accelerating rapidly just two and a half seconds before smashing into three stationary vehicles next to where the women were walking.