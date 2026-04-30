Defiant Farmer Refuses to Leave £1.1 Million Bungalow Amid Council's 2,150-Home Development Plans

A 76-year-old farmer in Greater Manchester is resisting a council's plans to build 2,150 homes on green belt land, refusing to leave his £1.1 million bungalow despite threats of a Compulsory Purchase Order. Alan French, who has lived in Far Meadow Farm since 2002, is joined by retired dairy farmer Anne Tym in opposing the Godley Green Garden Village development. Locals have raised over 4,000 objections, citing concerns over affordability and the loss of countryside.

A 76-year-old farmer in Hyde, Greater Manchester, is standing his ground against a council's ambitious housing development plan that threatens to displace him from his cherished home.

Alan French, a retired horticulturalist and respected horse judge, has lived in his £1.1 million two-bedroom detached bungalow, Far Meadow Farm, since 2002. The property sits on 10 acres of picturesque countryside, a place he hoped would be his forever home.

However, in 2016, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council unveiled plans for the Godley Green Garden Village, a controversial residential development that would see 2,150 homes built on 256 acres of green belt land between Hyde and Hattersley. Outline planning permission was granted in early 2024, despite over 4,000 objections from locals. The council has secured options agreements with many landowners, but Alan has refused to sell, fearing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).

His defiance stems from past experiences—his childhood home, Barrak Hill Farm, was CPO'd in 1954 to make way for housing, and his grandmother's cottage was similarly taken in the 1960s for road expansion. Now, Alan fears history may repeat itself. He has told council officials he will not leave, even if offered alternative accommodation. His home is a sanctuary for his five horses, two chickens, two ducks, and four pigeons, and he cherishes the peaceful countryside views.

I'm too old to move again, and I don't want the hassle, he said. This is my little bubble, and I don't want the council to burst it.

Meanwhile, retired dairy farmer Anne Tym, 68, is also resisting the council's pressure to sell her nine-acre plot at Brookfold Farm. She and her husband, who has lived there his entire life, refuse to be bullied into giving up their land. We don't want to live on a housing estate, Anne stated. If they want to use the land for access, they can find another way.

Both Alan and Anne claim they have been threatened with CPOs but have yet to receive anything in writing, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. The proposed development has sparked widespread outrage among locals, with campaign group Save Tameside Greenbelt leading the opposition. Group leader Claire Elliott, 48, criticized the council for ignoring community concerns, noting that only 15% of the proposed homes would be affordable. The community feels betrayed, she said.

It was sold as a community project, but thousands objected, and it feels like a done deal from the start. Residents fear the loss of green spaces and wildlife, as well as the erosion of their rural way of life. The council maintains that the development is necessary to meet housing demands, but opponents argue that the green belt should be protected.

As the standoff continues, Alan and Anne remain resolute, determined to defend their homes and the land they love





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