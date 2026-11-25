Defrocked Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas has married parishioner Helen Ford following a sexual misconduct tribunal that removed him from the clergy.

Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas has entered into a third marriage with 35-year-old parishioner Helen Ford, marking a significant development following his removal from the clergy due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

The 51-year-old former vicar was officially defrocked this week after a church tribunal concluded he engaged in a secret, manipulative relationship with a vulnerable woman who had sought his spiritual guidance.

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Douglas and Ford reportedly wed in November 2024, just months after the conclusion of Douglas's divorce from his second wife, Julie King, and immediately following the disciplinary findings that stripped him of his clerical status.

Tribunal Findings on Sexual Misconduct

A church tribunal determined that Douglas participated in a 20-month relationship characterized as dishonest and manipulative with a parishioner at St Paul's Church in Swanley Village, Kent.

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The inquiry heard explicit details regarding a sexual encounter on a rocking chair, which occurred while Douglas was still legally married to his second wife.

The relationship with the first mistress reportedly ended when she discovered Douglas was simultaneously involved with another woman, whom she found hiding under his desk.

Timeline of Marriages and Suspensions

Douglas's marital history includes a first marriage to Hannah Robinson in July 1997 in Salford, Greater Manchester, which ended in divorce after a few years.

He subsequently married Julie King in the early 2000s, with whom he shares two adult children, aged 25 and 24.

Douglas served as a vicar for seven years starting in October 2017 at St Peter's Church in Hextable and St Paul's Church in Swanley Village before being suspended by the Diocese of Rochester in early 2024.

Community Shock and Congregation Reactions

Members of the congregation in Kent expressed profound shock at the revelation that Douglas had engaged in inappropriate relationships with two women while married to King.

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Parishioners described Douglas as a bright and bubbly figure who was a force for good in the community, noting his role in establishing the popular community cafe at St Peter's Church.

One neighbor reported that Douglas executed a midnight flit from The Vicarage in Swanley, leaving the property empty after King had previously moved out due to their marital breakdown.

Current Status and Relocation

Following the tribunal's decision and his marriage to Ford, Douglas reportedly moved to a new location in Swanley, leaving behind his former home and clerical duties.

Douglas publicly announced his new marriage to friends and family via Facebook in November 2024, sharing images from a honeymoon in Budapest and expressing gratitude for the support of his followers.

The Diocese of Rochester has confirmed his defrocking, effectively ending his ministry, while his first wife Hannah Robinson continues to live in Manchester where she teaches languages.