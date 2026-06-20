Deidre Hall Demonstrates Legendary Soap Slap on Craig Melvin During Today Show Interview

Actress Deidre Hall, celebrating 50 years on Days of Our Lives, playfully slapped host Craig Melvin during a live interview on the Today show, showcasing her famous soap opera move. She also reflected on nearly missing her iconic role and discussed Ryan Gosling's acceptance of her invitation to visit the set.

Deidre Hall , the iconic actress known for her decades-long role as Marlena Evans on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, appeared on the Today show to celebrate her 50 years with the series.

During the live interview with host Craig Melvin, the conversation turned to Hall's famed reputation for delivering dramatic slaps on the show. Melvin, who has previously expressed his admiration for this skill, playfully requested that Hall demonstrate her signature move on him. After some lighthearted discussion about stunt safety, Hall obliged, delivering a theatrical slap that Melvin reacted to with exaggerated pain. Both laughed, highlighting the good-natured fun of the moment.

Hall reflected on her extensive history with the soap, revealing she nearly turned down the role in 1976 under the mistaken belief she was not the producers' first choice. She explained how she had read the script and desired the part but assumed, based on her own insecurities, that others had declined it first. Her agent later corrected that misunderstanding, informing her she was indeed the top choice, leading her to accept what would become a legendary career.

She described the longevity of Days of Our Lives, which began in 1965, as a thrill and credited the show's writers and executive producer Ken Corday for consistently crafting compelling new love and jeopardy storylines that captivate generations of viewers. The interview also touched on a recent viral moment when Hall extended an invitation to Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling to visit the Days of Our Lives set.

Gosling, who has cited Hall as an early acting inspiration, accepted and posted a video message calling her his "OG acting inspiration.

" Hall expressed being "stunned" and "beyond flattered" by his gesture. Throughout the Today segment, Hall's warmth and humor shone as she celebrated a remarkable half-century in daytime television, a testament to her enduring appeal and the cultural footprint of the long-running soap





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