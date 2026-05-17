Deidre's Dilemma: A Mother's Struggle Between Maintaining Her Son's Trust and Expressing Concerns About Her Partner's Infidelity

A mother, seeking guidance from Deidre, finds herself caught between protecting her son's trust and expressing her concerns over her boyfriend's infidelity. She reveals that her son's girlfriend often flirts with other men, which has caused tension between her and her son.

In my head I’d love to march around to her flat and slap her around the face. But if I give in to my instinct, I risk losing my relationship with my son, as well as with my boyfriend.

I’ve never taken to her. She is so impressed with herself, is obsessed with her looks and I’ve seen her flirting with other men countless times. I’ve told my son about my reservations but he never wants to hear it. In fact, he got cross with me for interfering and even questioned if I might be jealous of her!

My boyfriend obviously isn’t blameless but I’ve seen the way she entertains men. She’s one of those women who isn’t happy unless the room is looking at her. Still, my son loves her. The more I try to make him aware of her wandering eye, the more annoyed he gets with me





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Infidelity Trust Son's Trust Cheating Mother's Dilemma Son's Heartbreak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deidre Ruth, Former Murderer, Confronted on Conservative ActivismDeidre Ruth, a self-proclaimed 'family of faith' activist and former teenage murderess, encounters a Daily Mail reporter about her opposition to children wearing masks in schools, revealing her past as a convicted killer.

Read more »

Mother's recovery from father's death sparked by travel interestStory of how a mother's disinterest in travel after her husband's death turns into an annual trip with her daughter to explore different cuisines and step outside her grief.

Read more »

Boy, 6, given scouting award after saving his mother's lifeConor Tuohy is awarded the Chief Scout's Unsung Heroes Award after saving his mother from choking.

Read more »

My mother-in-law said we were boring in bed – we had to cut her offAccording to her, we gave our children too much affection; and on one occasion, she declared the kids said ‘I love you’ too much.

Read more »