Cooking legend Delia Smith and TV presenter Jake Humphrey join locals to oppose a £1.2 billion data centre in Keswick, Norfolk, citing environmental and economic concerns.

Renowned chef Delia Smith and television presenter Jake Humphrey have publicly opposed a proposed £1.2 billion data centre planned for the Norfolk village of Keswick. The high-profile campaign against the development marks a significant escalation in local resistance, with both figures describing the project as a threat to the region's rural character and community wellbeing.

Concerns Over Energy Bills and Tech Profits

Delia Smith, 85, criticized the project for benefiting technology executives rather than local residents. She argued that the facility would increase energy costs without providing meaningful advantages to the people of Keswick. The former Norwich City football club majority shareholder described the development as out of control and detrimental to her second home.

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Jake Humphrey joined the opposition by highlighting the long-term consequences of such infrastructure. He warned that placing large industrial projects in countryside areas sets a dangerous precedent for future communities. Both advocates emphasized that the proposed scale of the centre is inappropriate for the scenic location.

Project Scale and Employment Claims

The proposed site spans 32 acres and could cover an area equivalent to 20 football pitches. Developers claim the facility will generate between £5 million and £7 million in annual business rates. This revenue is intended to fund local services and support infrastructure improvements in the surrounding region.

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However, critics dispute the economic benefits offered by Norwich Apex Ltd. Jake Humphrey noted that the project would create only 150 jobs, compared to up to 1,000 positions under a previously rejected industrial park scheme. He argued that the reduced employment opportunities do not justify the environmental impact of the construction.

Environmental and Infrastructure Impact

The 150-megawatt facility is projected to consume electricity equivalent to 50,000 kettles operating simultaneously. Local opponents fear this massive energy draw will strain the local grid and inflate utility bills for households. The proposed site is located off the A140 near Marston Marsh, an area Humphrey describes as sacred to the local ecosystem.

Developers have promised to mitigate environmental damage through air-cooling systems and acoustic barriers. They assert that the project requires no new water resources and will reduce noise to acceptable levels. Despite these assurances, residents remain concerned about the irreversible changes to the landscape.

Local Campaign and Regulatory Process

A petition against the data centre has gathered more than 21,000 signatures from concerned citizens. Daniel Elmer, Conservative leader of South Norfolk, joined the protest alongside parish councillors and environmental groups. The banner displayed during the event read 'no Apex data centre here,' signaling unified local resistance to the development.

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South Norfolk Council retains the final authority on the proposal and is currently reviewing the scheme. Ben Goldsborough, Labour MP for South Norfolk, has joined the committee examining government policies on data centre regulations. His involvement underscores the growing political attention surrounding the conflict between technological expansion and rural preservation.