Deliveroo Rider Milo Sterlini Chases London Phone Thief on November 1

Deliveroo driver Milo Sterlini pursues a Lime Bike thief who snatched a Brazilian tourist's phone in central London. The case remains closed with no arrests made.

Deliveroo rider Milo Sterlini pursued a thief on a Lime Bike who stole a smartphone from a Brazilian tourist in central London. The incident occurred at approximately 8pm on Sunday, November 1, in the Borough area near Little Dorrit Court in Southwark. Mr. Sterlini acted immediately during his routine delivery shift to intercept the individual who had snatched the device.

The Pursuit And Immediate Reaction

Milo Sterlini witnessed the woman in her twenties running down the street while shrieking no and please as her phone was taken. He mounted his motorbike and quickly gave chase to the individual on the electric bicycle. During the pursuit, Mr. Sterlini shouted at the suspect to drop the phone to the ground. The thief brazenly responded that he needed to make money and refused to comply with the demands. Video footage captured by London Eats shows the intensity of the chase as Mr. Sterlini closed the distance on the fleeing suspect.

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Decision To Stop And Police Response

Mr. Sterlini ultimately decided to halt the chase because he feared for his personal safety. He noted that nine times out of ten, these individuals are carrying a knife. After ending the pursuit, he contacted the police to report the crime. He stayed with the victim to provide comfort while waiting for law enforcement to arrive. The tourist was left in tears and expressed her distress by stating she had nothing left. Police officers responded to the call at 20:06hrs and began their initial inquiries at the scene.

Social Media Appeal And Victim Impact

Milo Sterlini posted the video to his YouTube channel, London Eats, which has 356,000 subscribers. He delivered an impassioned speech demanding that the criminal face the full force of the law. He described the act of targeting a vulnerable tourist as the lowest form of crime. The victim was scheduled to fly back to Brazil the following day after arriving in the city. Mr. Sterlini highlighted that this traumatic event likely served as a negative first impression of London for the traveler. He criticized the thief for stealing the phone to sell it for only £100 when he could earn a living through honest work.

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Investigation Status And Police Statement

The Metropolitan Police conducted a thorough investigation into the phone theft. Officers gathered video and CCTV footage and spoke with witnesses at Little Dorrit Court, Southwark. Despite these efforts, no suspect was identified in connection with the crime. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the case has since been closed due to the lack of leads. A spokesperson for the Met emphasized that theft and robbery offenses have fallen to their lowest level in four years. They continue to work relentlessly to drive down phone theft across the capital by targeting organized criminal chains.

Public Reaction And Next Steps

Viewers of the video praised Milo Sterlini for his bravery and sensible decision to stop chasing. Comments described him as an absolute legend for helping the lady and not risking further injury. Social media supporters expressed total respect for his commitment to earning a living honestly rather than committing crime. The Met Police have urged anyone with information regarding CAD 6505/1Nov to contact the force via 101. While it remains unclear if the thief was caught, Mr. Sterlini mentioned seeing the man run into a property before the pursuit ended.