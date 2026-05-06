Delivery Driver Admits to Fatal Collision While Speeding in 40mph Zone

A 21-year-old delivery driver has admitted to causing the death of a 27-year-old man after speeding at 60mph in a 40mph zone. The incident occurred in Sheerness, Kent, on January 17, 2024, leaving the victim's family and community in mourning. The driver, who initially pleaded not guilty, changed her plea and admitted to the charges, with a court date set for July 2.

A 21-year-old delivery driver has admitted to causing the death of a 27-year-old man after her vehicle struck him while she was speeding at 60mph in a 40mph zone.

Rosie Hanson, the driver, was operating a VW Golf when she fatally collided with Ryan Phillips on Marine Parade in Sheerness, Kent, on January 17, 2024. Mr. Phillips was enjoying an evening stroll with his girlfriend at the time of the incident. Hanson had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of causing death by careless driving at Maidstone Crown Court in December.

However, during a recent court appearance, she changed her plea and admitted to the offence, along with an additional charge of causing death while uninsured. Her legal representative, Allan Goh, clarified that Hanson’s insurance policy may not have covered her while she was delivering takeaways. Hanson has consistently claimed that an animal caused her to swerve, leading to the collision.

However, prosecutor Tom Nicholson argued that this detail was less significant given that Hanson was driving 20mph over the speed limit when she lost control of her vehicle and struck Mr. Phillips. The incident has left the community in shock, with a GoFundMe page established in memory of Mr. Phillips describing him as a kind, loving, and caring individual with a promising future. The tribute further stated that he had a bright future ahead and was destined for great things.

Judge Oliver Saxby KC has adjourned the case until July 2, with Hanson released on bail and an interim driving ban imposed





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Delivery Driver Fatal Collision Speeding Court Case Kent

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