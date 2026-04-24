Delivery Driver Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim Over Lateness and 'Erratic Sleep Pattern'

A female HGV driver was dismissed from her job at Stericycle after repeatedly being late for work and being involved in road collisions. She claimed unfair dismissal and discrimination, but an employment judge dismissed her claims, citing her inability to consistently meet required start times despite accommodations.

A female HGV delivery driver has lost her claim of unfair dismissal after being sacked for consistent lateness, despite citing an 'erratic sleep pattern' as the reason she couldn't begin work before 9am.

Ellie Gresley was dismissed from her position at Stericycle in Aylesford, Kent, following repeated failures to arrive on time and involvement in two road collisions deemed her fault. The tribunal heard that Ms. Gresley, who asserted she suffered from sleep difficulties preventing her from starting early like her colleagues, initially had her start time adjusted from 7am to 9am.

However, she frequently didn't arrive until 10:30am. She pursued legal action against the waste management company, alleging unfair dismissal and discrimination based on various factors. Ms. Gresley’s employment began in October 2021, facilitated by her father, Daniel, who continues to work at the firm. She initially approached the role with enthusiasm.

During the tribunal, she claimed disabilities including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, anxiety, and sleep problems. While she later received a diagnosis of insomnia in August 2023, the judge ruled this wasn’t applicable as the diagnosis came after the initial issues with punctuality arose.

Furthermore, the judge noted Ms. Gresley’s ability to be awake and functional earlier in the day, as evidenced by her childcare responsibilities until 8:45am and her commitment to a 45-hour work week. Her role involved collecting waste from clients in a 3.5-tonne truck. Early in her employment, concerns were raised regarding accidents, leading to a probation meeting in February 2022 where she agreed to avoid further 'blameworthy accidents' and adhere to a 7am start time.

Despite this, her punctuality didn’t improve, and her start time was further adjusted to 8am, allowing her to take the work van home. Despite these accommodations, concerns persisted as Ms. Gresley continued to arrive late, sometimes not starting until 10am or later. An occupational health report acknowledged her 'erratic sleep pattern' and suggested a potential start time adjustment. She filed a grievance alleging discrimination in February 2023, which was unsuccessful and not appealed.

Subsequently, she was involved in another 'blameworthy accident' in March 2023, receiving a written warning. Following a period of sick leave, she agreed to a start time between 8am and 9am, with a commitment to inform colleagues of any occasional lateness.

However, continued lateness resulted in a final written warning. A second accident in August 2023 ultimately led to her dismissal in December 2023. Ms. Gresley’s tribunal claims encompassing disability, age, and sex discrimination, failure to make reasonable adjustments, unfair dismissal, and unauthorized deduction of wages were all dismissed by Judge Suraj Sudra, who found her evidence 'honest but at times misconceived and entrenched'. The judge highlighted her resistance to acknowledging the company’s expectations regarding start times





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Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Disability Discrimination Lateness Sleep Disorder

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