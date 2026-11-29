Police investigate the theft of a courier's white van in Upper Gornal, Dudley, after thieves drove away while the driver was making a delivery on November 28.

A brazen theft of a delivery van unfolded in the quiet West Midlands village of Upper Gornal, leaving a courier stranded and his vehicle missing. The incident occurred on Eve Lane, where the driver had stepped out of his white van to deliver a package to a nearby residence. While the driver was distracted by the drop-off, thieves seized the opportunity to steal the unattended vehicle.

Footage Shows Van Seized and Driver Stranded

Surveillance footage captured from a residential home on Eve Lane depicts the moment the driver realized his vehicle was gone. The courier was seen running across the road toward the white van, which had been parked on the kerb. As he approached, the thieves quickly sped the van out of view, forcing the driver to lurch out of its path into the middle of the road to avoid a collision.

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The stranded driver, who was wearing a high-visibility vest, was left standing helplessly on the pavement by an alleyway. The dark street and the sudden disappearance of the vehicle left him unable to pursue the suspects or retrieve his property. The incident highlights the vulnerability of delivery workers who must frequently exit their vehicles in residential areas.

West Midlands Police Launch Investigation

West Midlands Police confirmed they are investigating the theft of the delivery driver's vehicle. A spokesperson stated that the incident took place just before 6pm on Wednesday, 28 November. Authorities are currently carrying out detailed enquiries to establish the identities of those responsible for the crime.

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Police have urged anyone with information regarding the theft to contact them directly. Citizens can reach officers via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling the non-emergency number 101. When reporting the incident, individuals must quote the specific reference number 20/487355/26 to ensure their information is correctly logged.

Rising Trend of Delivery Van Theft Cases

This theft is part of a broader national surge in delivery van crimes throughout the current year. In August, thieves stole an Amazon delivery van containing parcels valued at £1,000, leading to a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100mph before the vehicle crashed. The incident underscored the danger posed by these crimes to public safety and emergency responders.

Another high-profile case involved Shane Brett, a 30-year-old convicted of stealing an Asda delivery van. Brett snatched the vehicle from an Eastbourne warehouse in the early hours of 30 January and drove 16 miles before being apprehended by police in Newhaven. He was later jailed for more than two years for the offense, which occurred while he was under the influence of cocaine.

Impact on Courier Security and Operations

The incident in Upper Gornal adds to growing concerns among logistics companies and courier services regarding vehicle security. With thieves increasingly targeting delivery vans, companies are reviewing their protocols for package drop-offs. The ease with which the thieves in Dudley were able to drive away while the driver was still in view raises questions about how couriers can better protect their assets.

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As investigations continue, West Midlands Police are analyzing the footage to identify suspects. The case serves as a stark reminder for delivery workers to remain vigilant even in residential areas that appear quiet and safe. Authorities are working to resolve the case quickly to prevent further opportunistic thefts in the Dudley region.