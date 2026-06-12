Delta Goodrem Joins Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Line-Up

Delta Goodrem, the Australian superstar, has been confirmed as the third contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2026. The 41-year-old singer and actress comes from competing in the Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished fourth.

Delta Goodrem is the third contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing . The Aussie superstar, 41, comes fresh from competing in the Eurovision Song Contest , where she finished fourth.

On Friday, it was revealed that she will be swapping the microphone for a pair of dancing shoes as she joins the line-up for Strictly 2026. The news was announced on the BBC's official social media pages, which revealed: The class of 2026 is growing. She's performed on the world's biggest stages and the ballroom is next. It's Delta Goodrem!!

Delta is one of Australia's most successful and versatile entertainers, working across music, acting, and business. Delta Goodrem is the third contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing The Aussie superstar, 41, comes fresh from competing in the Eurovision Song Contest , where she finished fourth She shot to fame with a record-breaking debut album and a string of hit singles, later becoming a familiar face on The Voice Australia as a coach.

Speaking about joining the dance competition, Delta said: I've been incredibly honoured to perform on many different stages throughout my career - from tv, theatre, film sets, to touring my own shows around the world, there is however one stage I've never stepped onto and that is the ballroom floor! I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Strictly and can't wait to get started!

Delta's career spans over two decades, with numerous awards and accolades to her name, including multiple ARIA Awards and a Logie Award. She has also been named one of the most influential people in Australia by The Australian Financial Review. Delta's versatility as a performer has seen her transition seamlessly between music, acting, and business, cementing her status as one of Australia's most beloved and respected entertainers.

With her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Delta is well-equipped to take on the challenge of Strictly Come Dancing and showcase her skills on the dance floor. The addition of Delta Goodrem to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is set to bring excitement and energy to the competition, and fans are eagerly anticipating her first appearance on the show





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