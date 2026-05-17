Delta Goodrem's Emotional Eurovision Song Contest Disappointment, Reaction from Fans and Politicians

In her personal and passionate statement, Delta Goodrem acknowledged her disappointment at crossing out on the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, with Bulgarian singer Dara claiming the crown. She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from her fans, which made her feel overwhelmed and cherish once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The renowned Australian singer also shared her confusion about the voting system, learning about her scoring results from querying her team. Despite the disappointment, Goodrem emphasized her pride in obtaining the top four position and thanked her fans and Prime Minister for their encouragement and support.

Delta Goodrem has spoken out after her narrow defeat at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest , in which she finished in fourth place. The Aussie superstar, 41, brought the arena to its feet during her performance in Vienna early Sunday morning, complete with blinding stage lights, swirling smoke, and a full-force wind machine moment.

She was at one point the second favorite to win the 70th edition of the iconic song contest. The emotional performance capped off a remarkable week for Goodrem, whose semi-final appearance had already propelled her into uncharted territory for an Australian act in the competition. Many Eurovision viewers had already declared that Eclipse was Australia's strongest entry since Dami Im stunned audiences with The Sound of Silence in 2016.

Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese threw his support behind Goodrem ahead of the final.

'Good luck at the Eurovision Grand Final, Delta,' he posted to X. 'You've already made Australia proud. We'll all be cheering you on.





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Eurovision Song Contest Delta Goodrem 2026 Eurovision Song Contest Narrow Defeat Second Favorite Emotional Performance Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Fans Support

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