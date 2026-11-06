Dementia Carers Together Campaign Launches UK Support Courses

The Dementia Carers Together initiative, backed by the Mail Force charity, is raising funds to provide vital six-week support courses for the 2.5 million unpaid dementia carers across the United Kingdom.

The Dementia Carers Together initiative has officially launched a major fundraising campaign designed to support the 2.5 million unpaid dementia carers across the United Kingdom. This programme is a collaborative effort run by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, with significant backing from the Daily Mail and the Mail Force charity. The primary goal is to provide tens of thousands of struggling carers with vital emotional and practical support through structured educational courses. The appeal aims to raise a minimum of £1million to fund these essential services for at least one year.

Crisis Statistics Drive New Support Courses

The need for the Dementia Carers Together intervention is underscored by stark statistics regarding the wellbeing of informal caregivers. Four out of five unpaid dementia carers report having reached a crisis point at least once. Furthermore, seven out of ten caregivers state that their mental or physical health has been negatively affected by the demands of their role. The programme seeks to address this widespread exhaustion and isolation by offering a structured pathway to resilience and practical knowledge.

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Course Structure and Curriculum Details

Each course within the Dementia Carers Together framework consists of six weekly sessions, with each session lasting two hours. Participants have the flexibility to attend all six sessions or choose individual topics based on their specific interests and immediate needs. The curriculum is designed to offer practical help in dealing with loved ones as their condition deteriorates. Topics include managing danger at home, navigating changes in hygiene, and dealing with confusion to minimise conflict.

Additional sessions focus on unlocking support systems available to carers in the UK. These modules cover what individuals are entitled to medically and financially. Specific guidance includes the right to a timely diagnosis, benefits allowances, and council tax reductions. The educational component also places a strong emphasis on emotional resilience. Carers will be taught strategies to cope with the toll on their mental health, how to recognise signs of burnout and stress, and when and how to ask for help.

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Geographic Reach and Accessibility Options

The Dementia Carers Together courses will be held across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The Scottish sessions will be delivered via Alzheimer Scotland to ensure regional compatibility and support. The appeal aims to fund at least 864 sessions across 144 groups a year. Around 80 per cent of these sessions will be held in-person, while the remaining sessions will be held online to reach all carers who need support regardless of their location or mobility constraints.

Anyone in need of support and advice can attend the Dementia Carers Together courses, not just immediate family members. Organizers hope that attendees will pass on what they learn to as many people as possible. This approach is intended to multiply the reach of the courses and create a broader network of informed support within communities. The inclusive nature of the programme ensures that friends, neighbours, and other informal supporters can also benefit from the training.

Fundraising Targets and Future Implementation

The campaign has set a financial target of £1million to pay for the courses for a full year. If the appeal reaches £2million, the courses can run for two years. If it raises £3million, the initiative can continue for three years. Each course will have roughly 30 participants. This capacity means that tens of thousands of people could benefit from the Dementia Carers Together programme in the first year alone. Any surplus funds not needed for the programme will be distributed by Mail Force to the Alzheimer's Society for other relief efforts.

Pilot courses for the Dementia Carers Together initiative will be launched in London, Peterborough, Wales and Northern Ireland once the appeal passes the £100,000 milestone. From the New Year, you will be able to sign up to the 2027 courses. Donations can be made online via mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate. Text donations are also accepted by sending CARER to 70115 for £10, LOVE to 70115 for £20, or HEART to 70115 for £30. Cheques can be sent to Mail Force Charity at 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY. Standard charges may apply to phone donations to 0300 1234577.