Dementia Carers Together Launches to Support Unpaid Carers Across the UK

The Mail launches Dementia Carers Together, aiming to raise at least £1million for courses that help unpaid dementia carers manage health, finances and emotional wellbeing.

Dementia Carers Together, a major new initiative from The Mail on Sunday, is launching this weekend to give unpaid dementia carers across the UK emotional and practical support. The newspaper says the programme aims to reach tens of thousands of struggling carers who look after loved ones living with the degenerative brain disease.

The initiative is backed by Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, with support from The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Force charity. Together, the partners aim to raise a minimum of £1million to fund courses running across the UK. The launch responds to an estimated 2.5 million people in the UK who provide some form of care to people with dementia.

Also read Daily Mail Launches Dementia Carers Appeal to Fund Support Network

How the Dementia Carers Together Courses Will Work

The Dementia Carers Together courses are designed to help carers access the financial and medical support they may be entitled to. The classes are also intended to show carers how to manage a loved one's changing needs while navigating the health and social care system.

According to the programme's stated aims, the classes will boost emotional resilience and give carers a toolkit to protect their mental health. They will also help carers know when and how to ask for help, which the article presents as a crucial part of the support on offer.

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The author, a nurse and professor of dementia studies, describes the strain on carers in plain terms. Sleepless nights, endless days, loneliness, exhaustion and a relentless barrage of responsibilities can all take a heavy toll. Carers' mental and physical health, relationships, family life and careers can all be affected.

Why Carers Must Protect Their Own Health

Carers must prioritise their own health, because the author warns that if a carer becomes unwell, the entire care arrangement can collapse. The author argues that caring should not require sacrificing your own health and wellbeing.

The author draws on the aviation principle of putting on your own oxygen mask before helping others. Writing from long experience with families and patients, the author says many carers fall ill because they neglected their health while focusing on the person they support.

Common examples include skipping routine GP appointments, not taking offered vaccinations, forgetting medication, or ignoring niggling symptoms until they worsen. The author acknowledges that this is understandable when a carer is exhausted and distracted.

Practical advice includes eating a well-balanced diet with fruit, vegetables and protein. Snacks can be good enough when there is no time for a sit-down meal, and keeping a fruit bowl nearby can help. Staying hydrated with a water bottle within reach is also recommended.

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The author urges carers to recognise that they are carers, to act on new symptoms, and to take the medication they are prescribed. The author says a loved one would want the carer to prioritise their health, even if the loved one cannot say so now.

Gail Hobson's Story Shows Daily Care Challenges

Gail Hobson, 46, has spent the last four years caring for her father, John, 73, who has dementia with Lewy bodies. The article describes caring for her father over that period as one of the most challenging times of her life.

John, a retired factory worker, has dementia with Lewy bodies, a form of the disease that causes hallucinations, confusion and mood changes. Gail, a mother-of-two from Spennymoor, County Durham, spends hours at his bedside every day with her mother, Shirley.

The family works to keep life as normal as possible. They chat with John, bring family members to visit, get him outside, and decorate for occasions such as birthdays and Christmas. The author says it is vitally important for carers and their loved ones to live as normal a life as possible with dementia.

The next step is the launch of Dementia Carers Together this weekend, with the partners aiming to raise the minimum £1million needed to fund courses across the UK. For carers in situations like Gail's, the programme aims to provide the financial, medical and emotional support that the article describes as essential.