Demi Moore Alleges Ex-Partner of Daughter Rumer Willis Displayed 'Aggressive' Behavior During Home Birth in Court Filings

In court documents, actress Demi Moore provides detailed allegations of coercive control and aggressive conduct by Derek Richard Thomas, the ex-partner of her daughter Rumer Willis, during the birth of their granddaughter and in subsequent interactions, as part of a bitter custody dispute.

Demi Moore has provided explosive testimony in a court declaration regarding the behavior of her daughter Rumer Willis 's ex-partner, Derek Richard Thomas , during the birth of their granddaughter.

The declarations, filed in January and obtained by media outlets, detail a pattern of controlling and aggressive conduct that Moore asserts created a traumatic environment for Rumer during a pivotal life moment. According to Moore, the issues began during Rumer's pregnancy, with Thomas displaying a consistent prioritization of his own needs over those of the expectant mother.

Moore describes witnessing Rumer in a state of constant stress, with her daughter repeatedly stating she was not receiving sensitivity or support from Thomas. Moore initially attributed some of the tension to pregnancy hormones combined with the pressures of a new relationship, but she soon observed what she characterized as very odd behavior, noting that Thomas always put himself first. The situation allegedly reached a critical point during the home birth of Louetta in April 2023.

Moore claims Thomas, without invitation and without having showered, abruptly and aggressively entered the birthing tub while Rumer was in labor. She states that everyone was shocked and that Rumer immediately asked him to leave. Moore alleges that following this incident, Thomas spent the remainder of the birth displaying anger, sulking, and redirecting focus onto himself.

Moore further contends that Thomas's lack of consideration continued the next day when he angrily confronted her and Scout Moore for coming to Rumer's home to help clean and care for the new mother. She claims Thomas berated Rumer for having her mother and sisters there for support, demanding to know how they dared to come over without his permission.

Moore states Thomas then spent at least 30 minutes in the room with Rumer, refusing to leave her alone, a situation that only ended when Rumer left to escape his presence. Additional allegations include a moment when Moore was holding the newborn Louetta for the first time; she claims Thomas suddenly removed his shirt and demanded the baby for skin-to-skin contact, ignoring the infant's apparent need to be bundled and kept warm.

Moore paints a picture of a man resistant to basic parental duties, asserting that Thomas brought his daughter back to Rumer's home on one occasion filthy with an unchanged diaper, clearly expecting the mother or grandmother to handle everything. She states unequivocally that Rumer is providing one hundred percent of both the financial and physical support for Louetta, and that Thomas has refused to make any effort or show any desire to secure means to support the child.

Moore concludes by expressing her belief that Thomas's actions are intentionally aimed at isolating Rumer from her family, thereby cutting off her support system entirely. These court declarations are part of an ongoing and contentious child custody battle that began in July 2025, following the end of Rumer Willis's relationship with Thomas. Thomas has vehemently denied all allegations of domestic violence and coercive control





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Demi Moore Rumer Willis Derek Richard Thomas Custody Battle Domestic Violence Coercive Control Home Birth Court Filing

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