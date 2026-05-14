Demi Moore and Rami Malek Dazzle at the Women In Cinema Gala in Cannes

Demi Moore makes a stunning appearance at the Red Sea Film Foundation gala, discusses her appointment to the 2026 Cannes jury, and shares insights on the role of AI in art.

The French Riviera recently played host to an evening of unparalleled glamour and intellectual discourse during the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women In Cinema gala.

Held at the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc as part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival celebrations, the event was a dazzling display of fashion and film industry prestige. Among the most striking attendees was the timeless Demi Moore, who looked absolutely sensational in a purple sequin gown. The 63-year-old actress commanded attention in a dazzling halterneck dress that featured intricate floral detailing, perfectly accentuating her figure.

Moore complemented her look with loose, dark tresses and a sophisticated palette of makeup, finished with a pair of large silver drop earrings that added a touch of modern elegance to her ensemble. Interestingly, this was her second major look of the night, as she had previously graced the red carpet in a dramatic red gown, showcasing her versatility in high fashion.

Joining her was the dapper Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody star who opted for a classic and sophisticated black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, providing a sharp contrast to the vibrant colors of the evening. Adding to the visual splendor was supermodel Sara Sampaio, who arrived in a strapless yellow glittering princess gown that radiated elegance.

While the Victoria's Secret Angel looked breathtaking in her silver necklace and heels, she used her platform to address a more serious topic: the challenges of being a woman in the public eye. Sampaio opened up about the pervasive nature of online trolling, particularly when she chooses to speak on political or social issues. She noted that she often receives comments suggesting she is paid only to look pretty rather than to speak her mind.

With grace and resolve, she insisted that she is a human being with valid opinions and passions, regardless of her profession. Sampaio emphasized that while people may not always agree with her views, the ability to express oneself is a fundamental part of being human. She shared her journey of learning to navigate controversy and her ultimate desire to find happiness while contributing meaningfully to conversations that matter to her.

Beyond the fashion and red-carpet festivities, the event served as a backdrop for significant announcements regarding the future of the festival. Demi Moore is set to join an esteemed group of cinema experts on the jury for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The nine-member panel, which will deliberate on the competitive films in May, is led by the renowned South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook as president.

Moore will serve alongside a diverse array of international talent, including director Chloé Zhao, actor Stellan Skarsgård, Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga, Belgian director Laura Wandel, Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty. During a press conference, Moore expressed her deep gratitude and honor at being selected, comparing the excitement of the experience to that of a child playing a grown-up.

She reflected on her history with the festival, noting that her only previous attendance had been as a plus-one, making her current role as a juror an incredibly meaningful milestone in her professional life. In a forward-thinking conclusion to her appearance, Demi Moore shared her perspective on the integration of artificial intelligence within the movie industry. Rather than fearing the rise of AI, Moore advocated for a philosophy of embrace and collaboration.

She argued that fighting against technological progress is a losing battle and that the more valuable path is to discover how humans and AI can work together to enhance creativity. According to Moore, there is nothing to truly fear because AI can never replicate the essence of true art. She believe that genuine artistic expression does not stem from physical or algorithmic processes, but rather from the human soul, which remains an irreplaceable element of storytelling and cinema





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