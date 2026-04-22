Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña Named Lancôme Global Ambassadors

Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña join Lancôme as global ambassadors, fronting the new Longevity MD line. Moore credits her role in 'The Substance' with reshaping her views on aging and beauty standards, emphasizing self-care and skincare.

Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña are the newest global ambassadors for Lancôme , joining established faces like Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, and Christy Turlington. The actresses will represent the brand’s innovative Longevity MD line, designed to support skin health and resilience at every age.

Demi Moore, 63, is the face of the Reset cream, and she credits a renewed focus on self-care and skincare as key to maintaining her youthful appearance. Her recent role in the critically acclaimed film 'The Substance' profoundly impacted her perspective on aging and unrealistic beauty standards prevalent in Hollywood. The film, a body horror exploring the desperation to reclaim youth through extreme measures, highlighted the dangers of self-judgment and the importance of self-acceptance.

Moore emphasizes that aging is a gift and that prioritizing wellness and skincare is an act of gratitude. She has adopted a deliberate evening routine, viewing it as a crucial transition from the day’s stresses to a state of rest, incorporating skincare as an integral part of this ritual. Zoe Saldaña, 47, will represent the Intercept duo, a serum and cream specifically formulated for individuals aged 35 to 55.

She describes the partnership with Lancôme as perfectly timed and a genuine collaboration, noting the brand’s willingness to listen to her input. Both actresses express admiration for Lancôme’s commitment to beauty that extends beyond the superficial, embracing progress, scientific innovation, and the empowerment of women at all stages of life. Lancôme’s Global Brand President, Vania Lacascade, expressed immense excitement about welcoming Demi Moore to the Lancôme Collective, praising her resilience, fearlessness, and unwavering vision of beauty as self-determination.

Lacascade highlighted Moore’s ability to inspire without compromise and her embrace of every chapter of life, challenging conventional narratives surrounding age and power. Moore herself stated that Lancôme embodies beauty on multiple levels, championing progress, scientific possibility, and the belief that women deserve to feel beautiful and uplifted throughout their lives. Moore’s experience with 'The Substance' reinforced her belief in the power of skincare to support skin health and resilience.

She views the Longevity MD Reset Cream as an investment in the future of her skin, providing internal support for a healthy and radiant complexion. Saldaña echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of a partnership built on mutual respect and shared values. Both actresses represent a shift towards a more holistic and inclusive approach to beauty, one that celebrates self-care, self-love, and the acceptance of natural aging.

The collaboration signifies Lancôme’s dedication to empowering women to embrace their beauty at every stage of life, offering products that work in harmony with the skin to promote long-term health and vitality. This partnership is not merely about promoting skincare products; it’s about fostering a conversation around self-acceptance, resilience, and the celebration of aging as a natural and beautiful process





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Demi Moore Zoe Saldaña Lancôme Skincare Longevity MD Beauty Ambassadors The Substance

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