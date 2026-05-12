Demi Moore dazzles at Cannes as 2026 Film Festival jury revealed, alongside Peter Jackson’s honorary Palme d'Or celebration

The Cannes Film Festival announces its 2026 jury, featuring Demi Moore in a striking polka dot look, while honoring Peter Jackson with an honorary Palme d'Or for his legendary contributions to cinema. Full jury details and festival highlights.

The Cannes Film Festival is once again making headlines as its 2026 jury is unveiled, featuring Hollywood icon Demi Moore among its esteemed members. On Tuesday morning, Moore made a dazzling appearance at the jury photocall, arriving in style at the French Riviera event in a polka dot dress that perfectly captured the essence of Riviera chic.

The 63-year-old actress, known for her timeless elegance, accessorized her ensemble with a matching spotty bag, retro white-framed sunglasses and bow-adorned heels, showcasing her Hollywood star power alongside fellow jury members. Demi joins an elite panel that includes Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and acclaimed actor Stellan Skarsgård, who have both previously starred in Cannes-premiered films that earned Oscar nods. Zhao's The Rider and Skarsgård's Sentimental Value are examples of how the festival has consistently launched films destined for Hollywood glory.

The jury is completed by a diverse group of talent, including Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, Belgian screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach De Bankolé and Scottish writer Paul Laverty, with South Korean director Park Chan-wook presiding as jury president. Organisers announced this nine-member jury earlier this year as part of the preparations for the festival scheduled for May 2026.

Meanwhile, the spotlight isn’t solely on the jury members. Cannes is also set to celebrate legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson with an honorary Palme d'Or during this year’s festival, recognizing his groundbreaking contributions to cinema, which include titles like The Lord of the Rings. Jackson attended Cannes back in 1988 and again in 2002 and expressed his gratitude for the honor, highlighting the festival’s tradition of championing bold and visionary filmmaking.

This is the latest in a series of honorary Palme d'Or awards, following last year’s recipients Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington. As Moore and the jury prepare to evaluate enthralling films during the eleven-day festival from May 12 to 23, anticipation is high for what promises to be another groundbreaking edition of the beloved Riviera event





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Cannes Film Festival Demi Moore Peter Jackson Honorary Palme D'or Film Jury

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