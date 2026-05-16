Demi Moore Makes Grand Fashion Statement at Paper Tiger Premiere

Demi Moore attended the Paper Tiger premiere at Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic pink bow dress, while pregnant Barbara Palvin wore a cream floaty dress. Cate Blanchett also made an appearance in a black square-necked dress.

Demi Moore made sure to make a grand fashion statement as she led the stars at the Paper Tiger premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

The actress, 63, opted for a bright pink ball gown which was adorned with a giant bow across the front. Beaming in snaps, the star accessorised with matching pink bow heels and dramatic diamond earrings. Demi was joined at the premiere by pregnant Barbara Palvin, who cradled her bump in a cream floaty dress.

The model, who is expecting her first child with her husband Dylan Sprouse, looked elegant as her sleeves flowed to the ground and she accessorised with a brown belt. Cate Blanchett was also in attendance as she kept it simple in a black square-necked dress





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Cannes Film Festival Paper Tiger Premiere Demi Moore Barbara Palvin Cate Blanchett Bright Pink Ball Gown Giant Bow Dramatic Diamond Earrings Matching Pink Bow Heels Cream Floaty Dress Brown Belt Black Square-Necked Dress Enormous Cleavage Corset Deep Blue Strapless Dress Brown And Black Animal Spotted Dress Bronzed Skin French Riviera

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