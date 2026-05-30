Demi Moore's Beloved Chihuahua Pilaf Dies at Age Five

Demi Moore's constant companion, the micro-chihuahua Pilaf, has passed away at the young age of five. The actress, who described Pilaf as a pocketful of love, is devastated by the loss.

Pilaf , the micro-chihuahua who was inseparable from Hollywood icon Demi Moore , has tragically passed away at just five years old. The tiny dog, who weighed only 1.5 pounds at birth, had become a beloved fixture in Moore's life and on her social media channels.

Moore, 63, frequently described Pilaf as her emotional support animal and admitted she felt naked without the pint-sized pooch by her side. According to sources close to the actress, Pilaf's death has left Moore and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, heartbroken. Pilaf first rose to fame due to her distinctive appearance and quirky personality. She was known for her perpetually protruding tongue, which Moore explained was because Pilaf had lost the teeth that held it in.

Moore called this trait part of her charm. Despite her diminutive size, Pilaf had strong opinions, particularly about bathroom etiquette: she refused to go on anything but real grass. Moore affectionately described her as a magical creature and a pocketful of love every day. The bond between Moore and Pilaf went beyond typical pet ownership.

Pilaf accompanied Moore to red carpet premieres, fashion shows, and even on flights as her emotional support animal. The duo was a common sight at high-profile events. In 2023, Pilaf attended Royal Ascot, nestled in a cream-colored sling that complemented Moore's outfit. In October 2024, she was with Moore at the Broadway opening of Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger.

Pilaf also traveled extensively, making 14 trips to Europe. One memorable stop was the Louvre Museum in Paris, where she was photographed next to the Mona Lisa. Pilaf became a celebrity in her own right. In August 2024, she graced the cover of Vogue's special dog-themed issue, Dogue.

In the interview, Moore stated that Pilaf was meant to be with her and she with Pilaf. Moore also shared that Pilaf was a regular on television shows, appearing on The Graham Norton Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On social media, Pilaf had a large following, and fans adored the daily glimpses into her glamorous life. Pilaf's diva tendencies were legendary.

She would only sleep in the finest fabrics and had a custom wardrobe of tiny outfits. Moore often joked that Pilaf had more clothes than she did. The little dog also had a taste for gourmet food, turning up her nose at ordinary kibble. Despite her demanding nature, her presence was a constant comfort to Moore, especially during challenging times.

Moore has spoken about how Pilaf helped her through emotional periods, always offering unconditional love. Fans around the world followed Pilaf's adventures, from her luxury travels to her cozy naps on designer cushions. Her passing has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many sharing memories of how Pilaf brightened their days.

The news of Pilaf's death was first noticed by eagle-eyed fans who observed that Pilaf had not appeared on Moore's Instagram since March 3, when she shared photos of the dog before the Actor Awards in Los Angeles. The Mail on Sunday confirmed the passing, but Moore's spokesman did not respond to requests for comment. The family is reportedly mourning privately. Pilaf's vibrant personality and unwavering loyalty made her a source of joy for Moore and her family.

Though her life was short, she left an indelible mark. Her story highlights the profound connection between humans and their pets, especially in the often-demanding world of celebrity. Pilaf will be remembered as a tiny dog with a huge heart who brought warmth and smiles to everyone she met. In the end, Pilaf's legacy is one of love and joy.

She proved that even the smallest creatures can have the biggest impact. Demi Moore's loss is shared by millions who felt they knew Pilaf through her online presence. The little chihuahua may be gone, but she will never be forgotten





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