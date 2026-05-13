Demi Moore's Style Statement at Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore, a 63-year-old actress, made a grand entrance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in a multi-coloured polka-dot outfit. She faced a whipping wind at a Press call and later wore a custom Jacquemus dress and £1,700 Morgenthal Frederics cat-eye shades. For the opening ceremony, she wore a shimmering strapless white sequin dress with a five-strand Chopard diamond necklace.

Demi Moore wasn't exactly hard to spot as she arrived in the French Riviera yesterday. The actress, 63, looked windswept but stunning in a multi-coloured polka-dot outfit ahead of the 79th Cannes Film Festival 's opening night.

Her body-horror film The Substance was the festival's sensation in 2024 and she was nominated as best actress at the 2025 Oscars, losing out to Mikey Madison, the star of Anora, which also premiered in Cannes in 2024. A member of this year's jury, Ms Moore faced a whipping wind at a Press call as she wore a custom Jacquemus dress and £1,700 Morgenthal Frederics cat-eye shades.

Later, for the opening ceremony, the mother of three wore a shimmering strapless white sequin dress, also by Jacquemus, with a five-strand Chopard diamond necklace. Meanwhile, other Hollywood veterans in attendance made Ms Moore look like a relative newcomer. Dame Joan Collins, 92, stars in My Duchess, about the last days of Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, while Jane Fonda, 88, was also on the red carpet





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Demi Moore Cannes Film Festival Jacquemus Morgenthal Frederics Cat-Eye Shades Press Call Opening Ceremony Hollywood Veterans Dame Joan Collins Jane Fonda

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