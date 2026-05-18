Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, and Heidi Klum Shine at Cannes Film Festival

The three celebrities graced the red carpet at the Fjord premiere, exhibiting captivating fashion and confidence. Demi Moore wore a dramatic black ostrich feathered poncho, black satin trousers, and elegant jewelry. Sharon Stone, draped in a glamorous gown, carried an opera coat, and added sparkle with her accessories. Heidi Klum opted for a semi-sheer gold gown, accentuating her figure. The celebrities shared the stage with Chloe Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård, making for a glamorous red-carpet lineup.

Demi Moore , Sharon Stone , and Heidi Klum showcased glamorous red-carpet style at the Cannes Film Festival 's Fjord premiere amid the 2022 festival. Demi wore a dramatic black ostrich feathered poncho, black satin trousers, and adorned with emerald and diamond jewelry, oversized shades, and a statement clutch.

Sharon, in a glamorous gown with intricate floral embellishments and a complementing opera coat, added sparkle with her sparkly clutch, diamond earrings, and a dazzling necklace. Heidi, in a beautiful semi-sheer gold gown with a plunging neckline, posed up a storm for the movie's screening, accessorizing with sparkling gold and diamond jewelry. Demi, Sharon, and Heidi shared the red carpet with Chloe Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård, leading members of the festival's jury





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Red-Carpet Style Demi Moore Sharon Stone Heidi Klum Fashion Forward Drama Sparkle Glamorous Gowns Intricate Plates Stone Deutsch Foreigner Clutch Makeup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demi Moore Makes Grand Fashion Statement at Paper Tiger PremiereDemi Moore attended the Paper Tiger premiere at Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic pink bow dress, while pregnant Barbara Palvin wore a cream floaty dress. Cate Blanchett also made an appearance in a black square-necked dress.

Read more »

Tribute to Scott Hastings from Brian Moore: 'Beautiful words' and 'absolutely spot on'Brian Moore, a former team mate of Scott Hastings and a fellow commentator, paid tribute to his friend after his passing. He described Hastings as a 'heck of a player' and one of the 'very best' in rugby.

Read more »

Julianne Moore's Radiant Skin and Inner FocusJulianne Moore, a 65-year-old actress, is known for her youthful appearance and commitment to holistic beauty. Despite not undergoing any invasive cosmetic treatments, Moore's skin glows with a fresh and radiant appearance. She shares her secrets for maintaining healthy skin, which include rotation of coffee and green tea, adding chlorophyll to drinking water, and avoiding too much sun exposure.

Read more »

Megyn Kelly Calls for Shaming of Demi Moore's Thin Appearance at Cannes Film FestivalMegyn Kelly has called for actress Demi Moore to be shamed for her ultra-slim frame following her 'shocking' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Kelly took particular offense to images of Moore with her arms outstretched, which showcased just how svelte the 63-year-old Hollywood starlet had gotten.

Read more »