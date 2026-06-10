The Democratic Republic of the Congo have finally returned to the World Cup finals after a 52-year wait, ending their previous appearance as Zaire in 1974. The team has impressed with an attractive style of play and has a strong squad, including Cedric Bakambu and Mohamed-Ali Yaya Sadiki. French coach Florent Ibenge will take charge of the team this summer, bringing extensive experience across African club football. The team faces a challenge in North America, but passionate support in the stands is guaranteed, with a fan known as Lumumba attracting widespread attention for attending every match of the Congolese national team in a salute-like pose.

After a wait of 52 years, the Democratic Republic of the Congo have finally returned to the World Cup finals. Their only previous appearance, as Zaire, came in 1974, when the then-sole African representative became part of football folklore through defender Ilunga Mwepu, who infamously broke away from the defensive wall to kick the ball away before a Brazilian free-kick could be taken.

What was initially treated as a humorous incident was later understood in a very different light: Congolese players had reportedly been threatened by dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, who warned them that losing by four or more goals could have severe consequences upon their return home. This time around, DR Congo secured qualification by finishing second in their African qualifying group before first beating Nigeria in the CAF play-offs, and then Jamaica in their intercontinental clash in March.

Their successful campaign confirmed the progress they had already shown at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, where they reached the last 16. DR Congo face a challenge in North America, having been drawn into Group K alongside Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

Their hopes of progressing will likely hinge on the match against Uzbekistan, and unless either Colombia or Portugal suffer an unexpected collapse, DR Congo will likely need at least a draw from one of those tougher encounters to secure a place in the round of 32. One thing that is guaranteed is passionate support in the stands.

During the most recent AFCON, a fan known as Lumumba attracted widespread attention for attending every match of the Congolese national team while standing motionless in a salute-like pose with one arm raised throughout the games. French coach Florent Ibenge will take charge of DR Congo this summer after guiding them to the finals.

The French coach has extensive experience across African club football, having worked in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, Angola, Morocco, and Algeria, while he previously spent two years in charge of Uganda. Having taken charge of DR Congo in 2022, his team has impressed with an attractive style of play, most notably at the AFCON in early 2026.

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu will arrive at the World Cup at 35 years of age, he brings a wealth of top-level international experience, having played in several major leagues and competed on the Champions League stage. Bakambu first made his name with Villarreal before opting for a lucrative move to Chinese football. He later returned to Europe with Marseille before rediscovering his best form at Real Betis.

For his national team, Bakambu already ranks third in all-time appearances and second in goals scored. A successful World Cup campaign could see him move even closer to the top of the scoring charts - or potentially claim the record outright. DR Congo's Mohamed-Ali Yaya Sadiki made a name for himself with Union Saint-Gilloise, where he won all three major domestic trophies available in Belgian football, Sadiki took the next step in his career last summer by joining Sunderland.

Typically deployed as a central midfielder operating in front of the defence, Sadiki combines notable physical strength with impressive maturity. despite not being particularly tall. Playing in a deeper role means he is rarely close to goal, and finishing remains the area of his game that requires the most improvement. To date, he has scored just two goals at professional level, while he is still waiting for his first international goal since making his DR Congo debut in 2024.

Sadiki's dream is to break that duck on the biggest stage of all by scoring during one of his country's three group-stage matches at the World Cup





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Democratic Republic Of The Congo World Cup Cedric Bakambu Mohamed-Ali Yaya Sadiki Florent Ibenge AFCON Group K

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