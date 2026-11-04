Democrats Flip Guam House Seat in 2026 Midterms as Republicans Win Governor

Democrats secure their first 2026 midterm victory by flipping Guam's non-voting House seat, while Republicans take the Governor's race in this Pacific territory election.

Democratic candidate Alicia Limtiaco has defeated Republican incumbent James Moylan to win the non-voting seat in the United States House of Representatives from Guam, marking the first electoral flip for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections. The final unofficial results released by the Guam Election Commission show Limtiaco securing 51 percent of the vote compared to Moylan's 49 percent, ending his tenure representing the Pacific island territory in Washington.

Historic Victory for Democrats in Guam

Alicia Limtiaco, the former Attorney General of Guam, captured the delegate seat after a competitive race against James Moylan, who had previously held the position. Limtiaco's victory represents a significant shift in the territory's federal political representation, as Guam has historically been a competitive but often Republican-leaning district in recent cycles. Moylan had won the seat with 52 percent of the vote in both the 2022 and 2024 election cycles, establishing a baseline of support that Limtiaco ultimately surpassed in the 2026 general election.

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Moylan Congratulates Limtiaco on Win

James Moylan issued a formal statement congratulating Alicia Limtiaco on her victory shortly after the race was called, emphasizing respect for the democratic process and the will of the voters in Guam. Moylan highlighted Limtiaco's honorable campaign style and expressed admiration for her dedication to serving the island community, noting that while political perspectives may differ, there is a shared commitment to the prosperity of the island's people. The incumbent acknowledged that the people of Guam have spoken clearly and stated that he respects their decision, reinforcing the norms of peaceful political transition in the United States territory.

Republicans Win Governorship and Senate Majority

While Democrats claimed the House delegate seat, Republicans achieved a major victory in the gubernatorial race with Tony Ada elected as the new Governor of Guam, ending eight years of Democratic control in that office. Tony Ada secured 51.5 percent of the vote against his Democrat challenger Therese Terlaje, who received 48.1 percent of the total ballots cast in the closely watched executive election. Additionally, Republicans have gained control of the majority in the Guam State Senate, further consolidating their power in the local territorial government structure. President Donald Trump celebrated the results on Truth Social, calling it an early indication of positive trends for the Republican Party, despite Limtiaco's House victory.

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Timing and National Political Implications

The election in Guam took place 15 hours ahead of the East Coast time zone, meaning polls closed on Tuesday before many voters in the contiguous United States had even opened their polling places. This early voting timeline allowed for preliminary results to be analyzed by national political operatives and media outlets while the rest of the country was still casting ballots. President Donald Trump, who has been actively campaigning for Republican candidates across various states, used the Guam results to highlight Republican success in traditional Democratic strongholds. Trump described the governorship win as hopeful evidence for future electoral outcomes, even as unofficial results continued to flow in from the territory.

Broader Midterm Landscape and Strategy

Across the national landscape, Democrats need to flip at least three seats in the House of Representatives to regain control of the lower chamber, while Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate with Democrats needing to pick up at least four to take the upper chamber. President Trump has crisscrossed the country to drive turnout for Republican candidates, holding campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday and a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Monday. His strategy has involved urging supporters to vote as if he were on the ballot, arguing that his political legacy is at stake in these midterm elections. However, Trump's advisers have privately conceded that he cannot bear full responsibility if Republican results are underwhelming, stating that the president has exerted maximum effort to support his party's candidates.

The 2026 midterm elections are shaping up to be a critical test for both major parties, with outcomes in diverse regions like Guam providing early signals about voter sentiment. The flip of the Guam delegate seat by Democrats contrasts with Republican gains in the governorship and state senate, reflecting the complex and fragmented nature of local versus national political dynamics in territory elections.

As the election night progresses, attention will remain fixed on the final tallies and the strategic implications for the next Congress. The interplay between national figures like Donald Trump and local territorial races continues to highlight the interconnectedness of American electoral politics, where local outcomes can influence national narratives and party strategies alike.