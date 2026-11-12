Democrats Miss Hegseth Impeachment Vote Citing Traffic, Spotted Outside Capitol

Eleven Democrats missed the Pete Hegseth impeachment vote, claiming traffic delays. Jonathan Jackson was filmed outside the Capitol, drawing criticism from colleagues for his absence.

Eleven Democratic members of the United States Congress missed a critical vote on Tuesday night to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, leaving the motion short of the required majority. Among those absent was Representative Jonathan Jackson of Illinois, who blamed a traffic incident and a police-escorted bus for his tardiness, yet was reportedly seen filming a social media video on the Capitol steps minutes before the vote concluded.

The Vote Outcome And Key Absences

The final tally stood at 211 in favor and 204 against, with only Republican Thomas Massie joining the Democrats in support. This result ensured that the articles of impeachment filed by Massie would not be sent to a committee for further investigation. The failure to secure a simple majority meant that Hegseth would remain in his position at the Pentagon, despite significant partisan pressure to remove him from office.

Also read Ted Cruz Says Pete Hegseth Is 'Very Likely' To Be Impeached Over Iran War

The margin was razor-thin, with nearly a dozen Democrats present but not voting, or absent entirely. Had these lawmakers been on the floor, the impeachment effort might have succeeded in moving to the next procedural step. The outcome highlights the fragility of party unity and the logistical challenges of coordinating votes in a crowded legislative session.

Jonathan Jackson Controversy And Statement

Representative Jonathan Jackson faced immediate scrutiny after TMZ reported seeing him outside the Capitol with ample time before the vote closed. When confronted by reporters, Jackson did not dispute the sighting but maintained that a traffic incident and police escort had caused a delay. He described the area around the Capitol steps as chaotic during congressional sessions, though he admitted his absence was inexcusable.

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Jackson emphasized that his absence did not reflect his political stance, stating that he supports the removal of Hegseth. He pointed to his legislative record, noting that he was the first member of Congress to publicly call for the Defense Secretary to resign. He acknowledged a personal mistake in failing to make the vote, attributing it to procedural issues rather than a lack of commitment to the cause.

Nancy Pelosi And Other Democratic Absences

The absence of prominent figures added to the controversy, particularly that of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who flew back to California to receive a Lifetime Advocate for Veterans Award from the nonprofit Swords to Plowshares. Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, defended the decision by highlighting the importance of the tradition and her support for the impeachment effort. Many Democrats expressed frustration that key leadership figures were not present for such a pivotal moment.

Other lawmakers cited various reasons for their absence, including medical procedures and personal emergencies. Representative Lou Correa of California stated he was undergoing a medical procedure on his doctor's advice, while Representative Steven Horsford of Nevada cited a personal emergency. Despite these explanations, many colleagues felt the excuses were insufficient for missing a vote of this magnitude.

Reactions From Colleagues And Future Implications

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California voiced strong anger, stating that Democrats should have prioritized attending the vote despite known scheduling conflicts. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the absence, arguing that showing up to do one's job is a basic expectation regardless of logistical hurdles. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan echoed these sentiments in a CNN interview, emphasizing accountability.

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The fallout from this failed vote may impact party discipline in future legislative efforts. Republicans, who were worried about their own absences, expressed relief that the vote did not move forward. The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of attendance and the potential consequences of failing to secure enough votes on high-profile issues in the House of Representatives.