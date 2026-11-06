Democrats Plan Immediate Subpoenas Against Trump Following 2024 Midterm Victory

Democrats control Congress after flipping the House and Senate. Jon Michael Raasch reports imminent subpoenas targeting Donald Trump and allies beginning in January.

Democrats are preparing to issue immediate subpoenas to Donald Trump and his inner circle the moment they assume control of the House of Representatives in January, according to Jon Michael Raasch, White House correspondent for the Daily Mail. This aggressive legislative strategy follows a historic electoral victory for the Democratic Party, which secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during the elections held on Tuesday.

Historic Legislative Takeover Details

The Democratic Party achieved a sweeping victory by flipping seven Senate seats, including political strongholds in Texas and Kansas. This shift in power grants Democrats control over all congressional committees, including the powerful House Oversight Committee, which is expected to be chaired by Representative Robert Garcia. Garcia signaled his intention to pursue a rigorous investigative agenda by posting a two-word warning to the Trump administration on social media: 'LAWYER UP'. This directive underscores the party's commitment to holding the executive branch accountable from the very first day of the new congressional session.

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Targeting White House Affiliates

While President Trump remains the primary focus of the incoming majority, Raasch indicated that the investigations will extend to anyone with a connection to the White House who has allegedly cut a deal with the administration. The scrutiny may include major technology firms that have contributed to political projects, such as Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, which reportedly donated $5 million to the construction of a new ballroom at Trump's White House. Raasch clarified that there is no current suggestion of wrongdoing by Meta or Zuckerberg, but their financial ties are part of the broader investigative landscape.

Focus on Epstein Files and Conflict

The release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein is scheduled to be a top priority for the Democratic-controlled committees. Lawmakers aim to determine whether additional classified files exist and if there are any attempts to cover up information regarding the late financier. Additionally, Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law, may face increased scrutiny. Kushner has served as an unpaid envoy in negotiations concerning Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran while simultaneously running Affinity Partners, a private equity firm backed significantly by Gulf state money. Kushner has consistently denied any conflict of interest, asserting that he has never taken diplomatic actions to benefit his private business interests.

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Emerging Political Leadership

Beyond immediate investigations, Raasch highlighted Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff as a key Democratic figure to watch for the 2028 presidential race. Ossoff recently secured a comfortable re-election victory and has established a reputation for directly confronting Trump. He gained national attention in August by criticizing the President's reliance on executive assistant Natalie Harp, a remark that drew the President's ire and led to personal insults from Trump. Despite the lack of any suggested impropriety in the relationship between Trump and Harp, the political rivalry has intensified.

Strategic Positioning for 2028

Raasch noted that Ossoff, aged 39, possesses the political demeanor and media savvy required for a future presidential bid. His ability to engage Trump and generate significant media coverage positions him favorably in early poll numbers. Coming from Georgia, a critical battleground state, Ossoff's political base is further strengthened. The combination of youthful energy, direct opposition to the current administration, and strategic geographic positioning makes him a prominent candidate in the emerging Democratic lineup for future national elections.