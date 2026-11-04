Democrats Seize Congress as Trump Allies Declare MAGA Era Over

Democrats win House and Senate in midterms. Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, and Marjorie Taylor Greene react to losses blaming Trump or calling the movement finished.

Democratic candidates secured sweeping victories in the midterm elections, seizing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate within hours of polls closing. The results triggered an immediate crisis of confidence among prominent figures in Donald Trump's MAGA coalition, who had anticipated a different outcome. Key allies expressed despair, with some declaring that the political movement has reached its definitive end following these shock upsets.

Shapiro Blames Presidency Dyspepsia

Ben Shapiro led the right-wing reckoning on Tuesday night by admitting on The Daily Wire that Republicans were being wiped out. He pointed to areas where Democrats looked favored for shock upsets, including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. Shapiro noted that these are deep red states where Democrat candidates have since been confirmed as winners. He characterized the result as a blue wave that went beyond typical factors, suggesting it was not candidate quality that lost Republicans those races. Instead, he pointed his finger at Trump, stating this is happening because there is a generalized dyspepsia with the presidency.

Also read Democrats Win House and Senate as Trump Insists He Would Have Won

Trump Denies Ballot Impact

Trump himself did blame the candidates and, despite his pleas for MAGA voters to see it otherwise, cited his not being on the ballot for the losses. He wrote on Truth Social that he was not on the ballot and if he was, they would have won in a landslide. Trump also spoke to Fox News via phone and remained steadfast on his belief in the Iran War but said the downsides had weighed on the party. He stated that people agree with what he is doing on Iran, but they probably were not willing to deal with the early consequence of paying more for gasoline. A White House official described the mood as defiant and echoed Trump's statement, arguing the result was not a referendum on his administration. The official claimed candidate quality matters and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves.

Loomer Predicts Border Collapse

Laura Loomer declared that America is over, predicting communists and jihadists will open borders and replace votes with illegal aliens. She argued that representatives now openly speak about their hatred of America, love of communism, and support for sharia law. Loomer warned that they will not be able to undo the damage caused on the country come 2028. She described the American Dream as dead and viewed the election results as a funeral for national stability. Her comments reflected a deep sense of defeat among hardline conservatives who feared immediate policy reversals.

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Musk Jokes About Space Lasers

Elon Musk, often credited with providing the money and influence necessary to carry Trump to his 2024 victory, cracked a joke about the losses on Tuesday. He wrote on X that he guessed his election-interfering space lasers did not work this time. In a follow-up post, he mentioned that data centers in space look pretty appealing right now. His lighthearted response contrasted sharply with the anger and depression felt by other members of the president's inner circle during the recount period.

Greene Declares Era Finished

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's closest allies, called it a deserved result for Trump's first two years of his second term. She cited Darline Graham losing, Paxton losing, and Greg Abbott losing as evidence that the Trump era is over. Greene stated that you cannot lose at this level when looking at maybe 240 seats in the House. She noted that Democrats appear to be headed to a majority in the Senate and predicted near-27 Democratic governors. She emphasized that when Greg Abbott, who was extraordinarily popular as a three-term governor, loses in Texas, the president's social media posts do not change the reality. Greene concluded that Trump's biggest betrayal to the American people is not what he failed to do, but what he promised not to do and did anyway.