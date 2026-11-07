Democrats Target Prince Andrew and Push for Unredacted Epstein Files After Midterm Win

US Democrats vow to pressure Prince Andrew to testify and demand full Epstein files from the Department of Justice following their midterm election victory and control of Congress.

US Democrats have announced an intensified campaign targeting Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the release of complete Jeffrey Epstein records following their decisive victory in the US midterm elections. The Democratic Party now holds control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate starting in January for the next two years, providing them with the legislative leverage to pursue high-profile investigations into the disgraced financier's network.

Leading the charge is Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, who stated that lawmakers must find new ways to compel testimony from the former British royal. Subramanyam argued that Prince Andrew's refusal to answer previous questions suggests he has something to hide and promised that Democrats will not accept evasive answers regarding his association with the late sex offender.

Also read Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's secret income after stepping down from royal duties

Pressure Mounts for Prince Andrew Testimony

Prince Andrew has so far ignored a formal request from the US House Oversight Committee to appear and testify before lawmakers. Because he is a foreign national, he cannot be legally compelled to travel to the United States to answer questions under oath. Despite this legal limitation, Subramanyam expressed confidence that Congress could still extract information by being creative with their investigative tactics.

Subramanyam emphasized that cooperation is in Andrew's best interests, particularly given the severe nature of the allegations. He noted that refusing to engage with an investigation into the sexual assault and trafficking of underage girls is highly questionable behavior. The Congressman indicated that Democrats will continue to push for information, asserting that they will uncover the truth regardless of whether it comes from newly released files or direct testimony.

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Legal Claims and Financial Settlements

The scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew stems from claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to have sex with the former prince three times in 2001 when she was 17 years old. Giuffre passed away by suicide last year, but her legal actions prior to her death led to significant financial settlements and public allegations that continue to shape the political discourse in Washington.

In 2022, Prince Andrew paid a reported £12 million to Virginia Giuffre to settle her civil lawsuit. The former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding the allegations made by Giuffre. Nevertheless, the existence of this substantial payout remains a focal point for critics and lawmakers who believe it indicates guilt or an attempt to suppress damaging evidence.

Pushing for Unredacted Epstein Files

Beyond targeting Prince Andrew, Democrats are renewing their demand that the Department of Justice (DoJ) hand over the full and unredacted Epstein files to British police. Subramanyam stated that the DoJ cannot be compelled to release information to UK police directly, but the Democratic-controlled Congress will keep pushing for transparency. He warned that if the DoJ continues to refuse, lawmakers will use their powers to find information from other sources.

The push for these documents is closely tied to the stalled probe by Scotland Yard into Lord Mandelson. Mandelson was sacked as Britain's ambassador to the US last year as the full extent of his relationship with the disgraced financier became clear. Lawmakers believe that unredacted records held by the American government are essential for British authorities to continue their investigation into Mandelson and others in Epstein's circle.

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Implications for Congressional Oversight

The acquisition of a Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress from January provides a new dynamic for oversight hearings. Subramanyam confirmed that the committee will keep pushing for the release of documents needed by Scotland Yard to continue its stalled probe. This represents a shift from previous efforts where Republican leadership often blocked such investigations.

Staff, secretaries, and other individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein are expected to come under renewed scrutiny. The Chairman's strategy involves leveraging the new political power to pressure both private individuals and government agencies. This approach signals that the era of limited disclosure is over, as Democrats prepare to use subpoenas and public hearings to drag hidden details into the open. The outcome of these efforts will likely influence future diplomatic relations between the United States and the United Kingdom regarding the treatment of its royal family members.