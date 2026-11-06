Democrats Weigh Impeaching Attorney General Todd Blanche in Next Congress

House Democrats consider impeachment articles against Attorney General Todd Blanche upon taking control of the chamber in January, while also targeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for potential removal.

Two Democratic members of the United States House of Representatives have proposed bringing articles of impeachment against Attorney General Todd Blanche as soon as their party retakes the gavel in January. The proposal introduces a significant early-stage challenge for the incoming Democratic majority, which plans to vigorously investigate a broad range of Justice Department actions. However, pursuing immediate impeachment proceedings against Blanche, a former federal prosecutor and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, risks fracturing the coalition before it has firmly established its legislative agenda.

Johnson And Ross Discuss Impeachment Strategy

The initiative was publicly floated by Representative Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat, during an appearance on The Dan Abrams Show earlier this week. Johnson stated that he personally believes the current attorney general's conduct demands his impeachment, conviction, and removal from office. He emphasized that his support for this extreme measure stems from a belief that Blanche's efforts to undermine the rule of law require urgent and unaddressed consequences.

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During the same broadcast, Representative Deborah Ross, a California Democrat, confirmed her support for the concept, stating she agreed with Johnson one hundred percent. However, she clarified that Blanche would not be her first target, arguing that the legislative body should focus its initial energy on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Ross suggested a strategic prioritization of targets, indicating that removing the head of the Department of Defense might take precedence over actions against the Attorney General.

Constitutional Precedents And Senate Outcomes

The United States Constitution grants Congress the distinct power to investigate, charge, and potentially remove certain federal officials through the impeachment process. This mechanism carries a very high bar for success and has historically proven difficult to execute, particularly against high-ranking cabinet members. No member of the presidential Cabinet has ever been removed from office directly through the impeachment process in American history.

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The most recent precedent involved the GOP-led House in 2024, when lawmakers introduced articles of impeachment against former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The Senate subsequently dismissed the effort without holding a full trial. Legislators determined that the House effort lacked constitutional validity, a sentiment that appears to be shared by some members across party lines. This historical context complicates efforts by Democrats to launch immediate impeachment proceedings against sitting officials like Blanche or Hegseth.

Pressure Mounts On Defense Secretary Hegseth

Concurrently, intense scrutiny has been directed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with suggestions from both Democrats and Republicans that he should resign from his post. A White House insider revealed to the Daily Mail that President Trump has been actively canvassing close advisers about the possibility of removing Hegseth from his position. This internal questioning occurs amid growing external pressure from outgoing lawmakers who have criticized the Defense Secretary's performance.

Outgoing House lawmaker Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican and outspoken critic of the President, indicated he could introduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth as early as the following week. Massie's potential move highlights the bipartisan nature of the dissatisfaction surrounding the Defense Department's leadership. The urgency of such proposals is driven by specific operational failures and communication breakdowns within the Pentagon.

Strategic Failures And Political Fallout

Critics have heavily condemned Hegseth's actions as Secretary of Defense for failing to share key details and strategic plans regarding the conflict with Iran. Lawmakers have also accused him of withholding critical information regarding Iranian attacks on United States military bases in the region. These omissions have eroded trust among committee members and raised serious questions about the department's transparency and operational competence during active military engagements.

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Outgoing North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, who previously described his vote to confirm Hegseth as the worst professional decision of his career, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that many committee chairs and ranking members view the Defense Secretary as ill-equipped for the role. Tillis asserted that Hegseth is simply not the right person for the job. This widespread skepticism from both sides of the aisle suggests that the next Congress will face significant challenges in managing executive branch accountability and maintaining institutional stability.