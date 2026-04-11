Democrats Win House and Senate as Trump Insists He Would Have Won

Democrats have won control of both the House and Senate in a historic midterm wave, while Trump claims he would have won if his name were on the ballot.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in what has been described as a historic midterm massacre and a blue tsunami.

The sweeping victories represent a major political setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Senator Jon Ossoff's re-election in Georgia marked the start of a wave of Democratic Senate wins. Ossoff defeated Republican rival Mike Collins, calling the result a rebuke of corruption and a vote against a lame, sitting duck President. He said the first light of dawn is on the horizon.

Also read Jon Ossoff Leads Blue Wave in Senate Midterm Wins as Trump Braces for Rough Night

Democrats flipped a host of Republican strongholds, including North Carolina and South Carolina. In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper secured a quick victory over Michael Whatley, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee. Cooper thanked volunteers and said he was bringing the US Senate seat back for the people of North Carolina.

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He added that for too many people in North Carolina, the middle class was feeling like a distant dream, and that Washington insiders and the richest Americans were getting unimaginable wealth at their expense. In South Carolina, pediatrician Annie Andrews narrowly defeated Darline Graham, the sister of the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The seat had been held by Republicans since 1998. Democrat James Talarico also flipped Texas, a state Democrats once considered beyond reach.

Traditional Republican strongholds including Kansas and Ohio were cemented as blue states. The race of Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, an outspoken Trump critic, was among the last to be declared. Democrats secured four projected victories in the House, with races in New Jersey and North Carolina already won. A string of local wins saw Democrat Josh Shapiro re-elected as Pennsylvania governor.

Voters prioritize economy and democracy

Early results showed the first big upset of the night came in North Carolina, where Cooper flipped the red seat blue, bolstering the party's bid for control of both chambers. While Democrats were tipped to retake the House, the fight for the Senate remained on a knife edge as counting continued. The economy was the most important issue for about four in ten voters, followed by democracy at three in ten, ranking well above crime, healthcare, and immigration.

Seventy-eight percent of voters said the cost of living was a very important factor. A CNN exit poll found 65 percent said Trump had worsened economic conditions. Forty-three percent voted to oppose Trump, while only 16 percent voted to support him. An AP Voter Poll found 75 percent felt angry or dissatisfied with the country's direction.

Roughly six in ten blamed high prices on Trump's policies, while 71 percent wanted Congress to provide more checks on presidential power. Exit polls showed 87 percent of voters were concerned about gas prices, with 62 percent blaming Trump. The results cast a cloud over Vice President JD Vance's ambitions for a 2028 presidential run. Losing the House blocks Trump from passing much of his legislative agenda through Congress.

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Trump faces corruption investigations and impeachment risk

He will face Democrat-led corruption investigations into himself, his allies, and his family. The possibility of a third impeachment remains on the table. Trump must now rely on executive orders in areas like tariffs, immigration, foreign policy, and military actions, and can use his veto power to stop Democratic policies. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump's approval rating at just 32 percent, with 64 percent disapproving of his job performance.

Trump responded with defiance on Truth Social. He insisted he would have won in a landslide if his name was on the ballot. In a separate post, he said he was going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost. He called Fox News exit poll questions BULLS*** when they highlighted voter concern over inflation.

He texted host Greg Gutfeld live on air, claiming he inherited the worst inflation from Joe Biden and that prices were heading down fast. Earlier he had called on voters waiting in line to remain in place and cast their ballot, despite polls closing. He had promised every adult US citizen 5,000 dollars if his party kept control of both chambers. Despite these efforts, CNN and CNBC projected a Democratic House majority.

Trump loses Latino voter support base

The results represent a huge shift in Trump's once impressive base. Evidence suggests many Latino voters who backed Trump in 2024 returned to the Democratic fold due to economic frustration and ICE roundups. The challengers benefited from voter discontent over the cost of living, tariffs, and high energy prices fuelled by the Iran war, which Trump launched with Israel earlier this year.

The outcome signals the start of a lame-duck period for the administration and a potential turning point for the MAGA movement.