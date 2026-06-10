Demonstrators Wreak Havoc in Belfast, Family Rescued from Burning Home

A family faced a terrifying ordeal as demonstrators attempted to force entry into their home while hurling fireworks. The woman who intervened described the family as appearing 'really, really scared'. A pastor has denounced the violence directed at 'innocent people', stating that residents are being driven from their homes 'because they're black'. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the knife attack and charged with attempted murder.

A family faced a terrifying ordeal as demonstrators attempted to force entry into their home while hurling fireworks. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, described how crowds were trying to force a man, his wife and their teenage daughter from their property on the Shankill Road as disorder erupted on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators wreaked havoc throughout the city, torching a bus, commercial premises and residential properties, with fire crews having to evacuate people from their homes. The woman recalled: 'I could just see them all going into the house. I don't know how I did it but I stopped every one of them from going into the bedroom.

' She described the family as appearing 'really, really scared'. She explained: 'I just said, come out with me, I'll help you, just come with me... I walked out with them and I could see people looking at me.

' A family was rescued from houses which caught fire in Lendrick Street. The woman then called out to protesters that the family had no connection to Monday night's attack. She continued: 'We just kept walking and walked right out of the street with them and walked right around the corner.

' The woman stated she firmly believed that 'definitely, something really bad would have happened' without her intervention. She said: 'I think they would have been beaten to a pulp. To be honest, I dread to think what would have happened.

' A pastor who has been supporting those affected by the attacks in the Crumlin Road area, where multiple properties were set ablaze, has denounced the violence directed at 'innocent people'. He informed the BBC that residents are being driven from their homes 'because they're black'.

Pastor Jack McKee revealed that some of the members of his church 'who have been with us for 20 years' were 'getting put out of their home, had their house attacked, windows smashed, houses beside them burned'.

'They're good Christian people and they're getting put out just because they're black,' he added. 'I'm doing my best to help them, it's as simple as that. ' A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the knife attack and charged with attempted murder. He also faces charges of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place and making threats to kill, and is set to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday, being treated for serious eye, face and back wounds





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Belfast Demonstrators Fireworks Knife Attack Violence

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