Denise Richards Defends Leather Courtwear Amid Heated Divorce Proceedings

The actress explains her choice of tight leather outfits in Los Angeles Superior Court, details recent court orders, and balances family celebrations with filming in Canada.

Denise Richards has become a headline‑making figure in Los Angeles Superior Court, appearing in two form‑fitting leather ensembles as she battles a contentious divorce from her estranged second husband, Aaron Phypers.

The 55‑year‑old actress, known for her role in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her earlier career as a Bond girl, faced criticism from some observers who deemed her courtroom attire overly provocative. In response, Richards posted a "get‑ready‑with‑me" video that she filmed early on February 26 at 4 a.m., using the clip to explain her styling choices and to push back against the judgments.

In the video, Richards describes how her soon‑to‑be‑ex‑husband, a 53‑year‑old who is currently unemployed, often ensures that the media is present at legal proceedings, prompting her to avoid looking like "s*** balls" in the eyes of the press. She acknowledges that she does not own a large wardrobe of suits, which makes selecting appropriate court attire a challenge.

"I like this little leather Gucci skirt," she says, noting that it is a pencil‑style piece she considers "conservative" despite its tight fit. Her makeup artist, Pamela Brogardi, adds that the material will "stretch out with your body heat," a comment that underscores the practicality of the outfit in a high‑temperature courtroom setting.

Richards pauses to examine herself in a mirror and jokes that the look resembles "office attire," highlighting the fine line she walks between professional decorum and personal expression. The legal dispute has already produced notable rulings. A judge granted Richards a five‑year restraining order against Phypers, although the court ordered her to pay $5,000 per month in spousal support-$100,000 less than the amount requested by her husband.

The divorce filing was initiated on July 7, after six years of marriage, and has unfolded amid other family events. On Tuesday, Richards celebrated her daughter Lola Sheen's 21st birthday; Lola posted a heartfelt thank‑you message for the flowers she received and affirmed her close bond with her mother. Their older daughter, Sami Sheen, also posted nostalgic childhood photos, including a snapshot with their famous father, actor Charlie Sheen, signaling a temporary truce in familial tensions.

Beyond the courtroom drama, Richards is currently in Hamilton, Ontario, working on Damian Lee's upcoming film "Key To Freedom," where she reunited with former "Starship Troopers" co‑star Casper Van Dien. The reunion marks nearly three decades since they shared the screen in Paul Verhoeven's sci‑fi satire. The pair also paid tribute to their late colleague Patrick Muldoon, who passed away earlier this year.

Richards, who adopted her youngest daughter Eloise in 2011 as a single parent, continues to navigate a demanding professional schedule while managing a high‑profile divorce and maintaining a public family narrative





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