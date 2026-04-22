Denise Richards Mourns the Loss of Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon

Actress Denise Richards has publicly expressed her heartbreak following the sudden death of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, at age 57. The pair shared a close bond for decades, and Richards remembers him as her best friend and family.

Denise Richards is publicly mourning the loss of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon , who tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. The pair, who dated from 1997 to 2000 after first connecting in acting class and co-starring in the 1997 film *Starship Troopers*, maintained a close friendship long after their romantic relationship ended.

Muldoon even made appearances on Richards’ reality television shows, *The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills* and *Denise Richards & Her Wild Things*. Richards shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing her profound grief and describing Muldoon as her best friend and family. She reminisced about their initial meeting, highlighting his early career roles in *Who’s the Boss? * while she was just beginning her acting journey.

Their connection spanned 36 years, a significant portion of her adult life, built on a foundation of unconditional love, support, and loyalty. Richards emphasized Muldoon’s vibrant personality, his ability to light up any room, and his widespread appeal. She lauded his talent as an actor, noting he was often underrated and remarkably humble.

Richards’ emotional post detailed the depth of their bond, describing Muldoon as her voice of reason and pillar of strength, particularly during a recent period of personal hardship. She confessed her uncertainty about navigating life without his guidance and support, expressing a longing for signs of his continued presence. The couple had often joked about living to their nineties, and Richards now seeks reassurance that he remains with her in spirit.

The outpouring of support extended to Richards’ daughters, Lola and Sami Sheen, who showed their sympathy by liking their mother’s post, as did Muldoon’s former partner, Tori Spelling. Lola Sheen also shared a throwback photo of her mother and Muldoon, revealing she had often wished for them to reconcile, highlighting his importance to their family.

Muldoon’s death was sudden, reportedly caused by a heart attack, as he was preparing to begin work on a new film, *Kockroach*, starring Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, and Taron Egerton. He had excitedly announced his role as a producer on the project just days before his passing. Patrick Muldoon’s career began in California, with early roles in *Who’s the Boss? * and *Saved By the Bell* following his college graduation in 1991.

He gained prominence as Austin Reed on *Days of Our Lives*, a role he held from 1992 to 1995 and revisited from 2011 to 2012. He also portrayed the character of Richard Hart on *Melrose Place* from 1995 to 1996. His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, recounted the tragic circumstances of his death, explaining that he was found unconscious on the bathroom floor after his girlfriend became concerned by the length of his shower.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, they were unable to revive him. The news of Muldoon’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from his Hollywood peers, acknowledging his talent, kindness, and the lasting impact he had on those who knew him. His sudden departure leaves a void in the lives of his friends, family, and fans, marking a significant loss within the entertainment industry





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