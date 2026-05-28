Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

Denise Richards Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful After Four‑Year Hiatus

Entertainment News

Denise Richards Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful After Four‑Year Hiatus
Denise RichardsThe Bold And The BeautifulSoap Opera
📆5/28/2026 12:29 AM
📰DailyMailCeleb
49 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 40% · Publisher: 99%

Denise Richards, age 55, will reprise her role as former showgirl Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful in a May 28 episode, marking her return after a four‑year break from acting and a stint on OnlyFans. She discussed how supportive the cast was, her excitement to reunite with Bill and Wyatt Spencer, and praised daytime soaps as a fast‑paced learning ground for actors.

After a four‑year break from mainstream acting and a surprisingly successful stint as an adult‑content creator{ } 55‑year‑old 55‑ 55‑year‑old actress Denise 55 55‑year‑old actress Denise Richards is returning to the role that made her a household name in daytime drama.

She will once again appear as Shauna Fulton, the former Las Vegas showgirl who caused a stir on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, in an episode scheduled for Thursday, May 28. Richards originally joined the show in 2019 and remained a regular for nearly three years before exiting in 2022.

Her comeback arrives after After a four‑year 55 55 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DailyMailCeleb /  🏆 1. in UK

Denise Richards The Bold And The Beautiful Soap Opera Onlyfans Shauna Fulton

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dame Denise Lewis predicts 'spine-tingling' Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman battleDame Denise Lewis predicts 'spine-tingling' Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman battleTwo-time Commonwealth gold-medallist Lewis is expecting fireworks between the rapid Scots on home soil
Read more »

Chelsea star makes bold demand to Xabi Alonso as club consider transferChelsea star makes bold demand to Xabi Alonso as club consider transferNicolas Jackson wants assurances from Xabi Alonso over his game-time and will only stay at Chelsea if he is viewed as a 'first-choice'.
Read more »

Denise Richards Celebrates Daughter Eloise's 15th Birthday and Reunites with 'Starship Troopers' Co-StarDenise Richards Celebrates Daughter Eloise's 15th Birthday and Reunites with 'Starship Troopers' Co-StarActress Denise Richards posted a touching tribute for her daughter Eloise's 15th birthday, reflecting on raising a child with rare genetic disorder Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p. The post also highlighted a reunion with former co-star Casper Van Dien and previewed her return to 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.
Read more »

‘Transform any space’ with ‘bold’ B&M item‘Transform any space’ with ‘bold’ B&M itemShoppers interested in buying one for their homes should act fast as a 'Hurry Low Stocking' alert has been issued
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-28 03:30:11