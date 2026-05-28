Denise Richards Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful After Four‑Year Hiatus

Denise Richards, age 55, will reprise her role as former showgirl Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful in a May 28 episode, marking her return after a four‑year break from acting and a stint on OnlyFans. She discussed how supportive the cast was, her excitement to reunite with Bill and Wyatt Spencer, and praised daytime soaps as a fast‑paced learning ground for actors.

After a four‑year break from mainstream acting and a surprisingly successful stint as an adult‑content creator{ } 55‑year‑old 55‑ 55‑year‑old actress Denise 55 55‑year‑old actress Denise Richards is returning to the role that made her a household name in daytime drama.

She will once again appear as Shauna Fulton, the former Las Vegas showgirl who caused a stir on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, in an episode scheduled for Thursday, May 28. Richards originally joined the show in 2019 and remained a regular for nearly three years before exiting in 2022.

Her comeback arrives after After a four‑year 55 55 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,





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