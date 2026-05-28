Denise Richards reunites with Casper Van Dien on the set of Key To Freedom

Denise Richards has reunited with her former onscreen leading man Casper Van Dien on the set of Damian Lee's upcoming film Key To Freedom. The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video alongside Van Dien, 57, as they filmed a scene for the movie. Richards, who recently returned to her iconic role as Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful, made a subtle jab at her estranged husband Aaron Phypers amid their ongoing divorce. The stars are currently filming Key To Freedom, which also features C. Thomas Howell, Kim Coates, and Patrick Muldoon.

Denise Richards reunited with her former onscreen leading man Casper Van Dien this week on the set of Damian Lee 's upcoming film Key To Freedom .

The 55-year-old actress, who recently returned to an iconic role, took to Instagram to share a video alongside Van Dien, 57. The co-stars were seated inside a car on the Hamilton, Ontario set of the film. Richards exclaimed in the clip, 'We are working together for the first time since Starship Troopers! We're not gonna say how long ago that was.

' Van Dien teased, 'A couple of days ago. We were young,' before Richards added, 'Exactly - a few years ago.

' The actor, who was 28 while working with Richards, then-26, in 1997, said, 'You were young. I was kind of old. We were very young. We still are.

' Richards also made a subtle jab at her estranged husband Aaron Phypers, 53, amid their ongoing divorce, noting that they were filming outside of Toronto, 'I like THESE Canadians. ' Van Dien left two comments on the post, including one that read, 'I am so happy to be working with you again. You are the best.

' He also dropped a string of red heart emojis. Their former co-star Jake Busey replied to the clip, gushing, 'Awe !! Y'all haven't aged a day! Amazing.

So glad to see you working together!

' In a separate note, Denise Richards spoke to The Guardian about playing Carmen in the Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi flick Starship Troopers, 'I love my character, and the fans seem to appreciate she's a strong woman. If there were negative audience reactions to her swapping between two men, I didn't hear about it,' she said.

'At some point or other, everyone gets dumped and does the dumping - that's young love! But for the most part I think she's a bad*ss, a great role model.

' She also added about Verhoeven, 'I'd love to work with Paul again. He was a crazy person - in a good way.

' The stars are currently filming Damian Lee's upcoming movie Key To Freedom, which also features C. Thomas Howell, Kim Coates, and Patrick Muldoon. This isn't the only new acting gig for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has also been earning money on adult content platform OnlyFans.

Richards is returning to her iconic role as the former showgirl Shauna Fulton on Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, 'It's nice to be back,' she told People magazine this week.

'It feels like I never left. It's such a great family environment, and I love my character. She likes to cause a little trouble.





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