Denise Richards Shares Emotional Clip From Final Film With Late Patrick Muldoon

Actress Denise Richards honors her late friend and former co-star Patrick Muldoon by sharing a scene from their final movie together, 'Dirty Hands,' released shortly after his tragic passing. The post reflects on their decades-long friendship and Muldoon's passion for the project.

Denise Richards has shared a poignant clip from the final film she and Patrick Muldoon completed together, ' Dirty Hands ,' a crime-thriller released just days after his unexpected death.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Richards, 55, expressed her sorrow and revealed that they had been scheduled to promote the movie this week, a plan tragically cut short. She emphasized Muldoon’s dedication to the project, noting his passion and close relationships with the cast and crew.

'Dirty Hands' marks their second collaboration, following their appearance in the 1997 sci-fi film 'Starship Troopers. ' Richards fondly recalled their first film together and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share one last project with him. Her daughter, Lola Sheen, also paid tribute to the late actor. The film centers on Richie Denton, played by Muldoon, a Chicago drug runner, and his brother Danny, portrayed by Kevin Interdonato.

Their lives are thrown into turmoil when a drug deal goes awry, forcing them to evade rival gangs and their ruthless boss. Richards portrays Sheila, Richie’s girlfriend, caught in a web of loyalty and deception. A shared clip from the movie features a tense phone conversation between Sheila and Richie, where she questions his trustworthiness: 'The last time you lied to me, we almost lost everything. What are we going to lose this time?

' Richie responds with a dismissive, 'I think everything is peachy, Sheil… I'm gonna be home in a couple of hours, okay? ' Richards highlighted the collaborative nature of the film, noting that it was written and directed by a close friend, Kevin, and produced by another dear friend, Guy, both of whom also acted in the movie. She reiterated Muldoon’s immense pride in the finished product.

The outpouring of support for Richards included a touching message from Lola, who wrote, 'Ugh I love you mom I'm so so sorry. He's cheering you on from heaven.

' Muldoon passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home, as confirmed by his manager. He was discovered unconscious in the bathroom by his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, after going to shower. Despite the efforts of paramedics, they were unable to revive him. Muldoon was widely recognized for his roles in 'Days in Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place.

' Beyond 'Dirty Hands,' Muldoon was also involved in another upcoming project, 'Kockroach,' as an executive producer, a film starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, and Zazzie Beetz. He had recently shared his excitement about this project on Instagram. A celebration of life ceremony is planned, though his family is still grieving. Richards and Muldoon’s friendship spanned decades, beginning in their early acting classes and continuing through their personal and professional lives





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