Denise Richards Shares Heartfelt Clip From Final Film With Late Patrick Muldoon

Actress Denise Richards honors her late friend and former co-star Patrick Muldoon by sharing a scene from their final movie together, 'Dirty Hands', just days after his tragic death. The post reflects on their decades-long friendship and Muldoon's passion for the project.

Denise Richards has shared a poignant clip from the final film she collaborated on with the late Patrick Muldoon , a crime-thriller titled ' Dirty Hands '. The actress, 55, posted the video to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message, revealing that she and Muldoon had been scheduled to promote the movie this week before its Friday release, a plan tragically cut short by his unexpected passing.

Richards and Muldoon shared a decades-long friendship, dating in the late 1990s and remaining close until his death. She emphasized Muldoon’s dedication to the project, stating he was 'so passionate' about the film and 'worked so hard' on it, and was deeply connected to the cast and crew.

'Dirty Hands' marks their second on-screen partnership, following their appearance together in the 1997 sci-fi film 'Starship Troopers'. Richards expressed her gratitude for having been a part of both his first and last movies. The film centers around Richie Denton, played by Muldoon, a Chicago drug runner, and his brother Danny, portrayed by Kevin Interdonato. Their lives are thrown into turmoil when a drug deal goes awry, forcing them to evade rival gangs and their ruthless boss.

Richards plays Sheila, Richie’s girlfriend, who finds herself caught in a web of deceit and loyalty. A shared clip from the movie features a tense phone conversation between Sheila and Richie, where she questions his trustworthiness: 'The last time you lied to me, we almost lost everything. What are we going to lose this time?

' Richie responds with a dismissive, 'I think everything is peachy, Sheil… I'm gonna be home in a couple of hours, okay? ' Richards highlighted the collaborative nature of the film, noting that it was written and directed by a close friend, Kevin, and produced and acted in by another, Guy. She believed Muldoon would have wanted everyone to see the finished product, expressing his immense pride in the movie.

The outpouring of support for Richards included a touching message from her daughter, Lola Sheen, who wrote, 'Ugh I love you mom I'm so so sorry. He's cheering you on from heaven.

' Muldoon tragically passed away on Sunday morning from a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home, as confirmed by his manager. He was discovered unconscious in the bathroom by his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, after going to take a shower. Despite the efforts of paramedics, they were unable to revive him. Muldoon was well-known for his roles in 'Days in Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place'.

Beyond 'Dirty Hands', Muldoon was also involved in another upcoming project, 'Kockroach', as an executive producer, a film starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, and Zazzie Beetz. His sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, announced that a celebration of life ceremony will be held, though the family is still grieving. Richards and Muldoon’s relationship spanned decades, beginning with their first acting class encounters and continuing through a long-lasting friendship





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