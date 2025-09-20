Denise Richards Shows Strain After Divorce Deposition, Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Fabricating Abuse Claims

Actress Denise Richards was seen looking exhausted after a nine-hour deposition related to her ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers. Phypers accuses Richards of fabricating claims of abuse to cut off his spousal support.

Denise Richards was seen looking visibly strained after a lengthy nine-hour deposition in her ongoing divorce proceedings against Aaron Phypers . The actress, known for her role in Wild Things, was photographed leaving a law office in Beverly Hills on Thursday, appearing exhausted as she navigated the parking lot. She was dressed casually in blue denim overalls, a purple t-shirt, and a light pink hoodie, with a burgundy trucker hat covering her blonde hair, and black sneakers.

She carried a large black Louis Vuitton tote bag. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, was also spotted in Beverly Hills, accompanied by his lawyer. He wore a dark plaid button-up shirt, a matching leather jacket, dark jeans, and sunglasses. This follows a series of legal battles where accusations and counter-accusations of financial manipulation and domestic abuse are being hurled back and forth between the parties.\The core of the dispute appears to be centered around spousal support, with Phypers claiming Richards is attempting to cut off his finances by fabricating claims of domestic violence. He alleges that Richards sought a domestic violence restraining order to impede his ability to obtain court-ordered spousal support. In legal documents, Phypers stated that he believes the entire domestic violence proceeding is simply a maneuver to prevent him from receiving financial assistance. He further claimed that he currently has no income and that Richards, as the primary earner, should be the one providing him with support. Phypers also claims Richards has been persistently contacting him, even enlisting family and friends to reach out to him, which he views as harassment, and thus indicating Richards is the aggressor in their relationship. The documents also reveal Phypers stated that Richards placed an AirTag on his vehicle to track his movements, and he further alleged instances of physical attacks and harassment throughout their six-year marriage.\Richards and Phypers are also at odds over whether Phypers owns any firearms, a point of contention raised in court. Lawyers representing Richards have argued that further delays in the domestic violence restraining order request would cause her undue stress. The actress was granted permission by the judge to access their shared Los Angeles County home to retrieve personal belongings, including items belonging to her mother and their dogs. However, Phypers was ordered to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from the residence, reflecting a temporary restraining order that was previously issued. The judge also approved the actress to enter the domicile to retrieve her belongings. The divorce was initiated by Phypers on July 7, stating that they had separated three days prior. The court documents also indicate that Richards has been calling him, as well as asking other family and friends to ask him to call her, so often that it should be considered harassment, demonstrating that she is not afraid of him and that she is the aggressive one. The court filing dictated that Phypers will 'take no action which would interfere with access' to the home and a restraining order request made by Richards was delayed until October





