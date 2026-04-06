Denise Van Outen Celebrates Easter in Style Amidst UK DJ Tour

Actress and DJ Denise Van Outen celebrated the Easter Bank Holiday in Cheltenham with a series of eye-catching photos, while also discussing her personal life, including a new relationship and her journey to finding love after past experiences.

Denise Van Outen , the renowned actress and DJ, recently celebrated the Easter Bank Holiday in Cheltenham while on her UK DJ tour, showcasing a series of captivating photographs. The 51-year-old entertainer was seen in a striking black mini dress paired with fishnets, completed with lace bunny ears, metallic heels, and fingerless leather gloves, creating a truly eye-catching ensemble.

These stunning pictures were taken in her lavish hotel room before she joined fellow DJ Jemma Bolt for a performance. The dynamic duo later playfully posed in a bathtub wrapped in fluffy towels, capturing the joy of their collaboration and holiday celebrations. The social media posts, captioned with enthusiasm for the event and gratitude for the comfortable stay at the hotel, highlighted the fun-filled atmosphere of the Good Friday celebration. Van Outen's recent activities also brought attention to her personal life. She has hinted at a new romance with a mystery man who appears to shy away from the spotlight, a stark contrast to her previous relationships within the public eye. This exciting development comes after the songstress admitted to utilizing dating apps to find love, especially since her relocation to the countryside. In her own words, she doesn't know how she would find someone, if not through dating apps. This shows how she had to adjust from meeting potential suitors in her local pub to using the app. This method has become her preferred way, given the challenges of meeting people in person while living in a rural area. The actress mentioned that being a single mother to her daughter Betsy, 15, makes it more difficult to meet new people. In this current phase of her life, she is embracing singlehood and expressing contentment with being on her own. This follows her past experiences, including a public split from Eddie Boxhall, with whom she had ended the engagement due to his infidelity. The entertainment industry can be hard, as it is pressurised, and then when things go wrong, it's so public. She expressed the value of learning to love life without feeling the pressure to be in a relationship. She had a relationship with Jimmy in July 2022, but they split after 18 months together. Prior to Jimmy, Van Outen ended her seven-year relationship with Eddie in January 2022 due to discovering his unfaithful messages. In the aftermath of their split, Eddie moved out of their shared home. Van Outen's journey reflects her resilience and adaptability, navigating both her professional and personal life with openness and a positive spirit. The actress's ability to maintain a successful career, while also embracing her personal happiness, demonstrates a commitment to self-discovery and a zest for life, as she continually seeks new experiences and relationships. Her willingness to share her experiences also resonates with her audience, inspiring others to embrace their own paths, no matter the circumstances. She is back to square one but is trying to keep a positive outlook





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