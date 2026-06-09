Denise Van Outen Embraces Freedom and Guilt-Free Relaxation as Daughter Turns 16

Denise Van Outen, 52, opens up about regaining her freedom as her daughter Betsy turns 16, overcoming mum guilt, and her role as Marella Cruises' Chief Chill-Out Officer promoting guilt-free relaxation.

Denise Van Outen has opened up about getting her freedom back at 52 now that her daughter Betsy is older after suffering from mum guilt.

The DJ and television presenter, 52, welcomed her daughter in 2010 with her ex-husband, West End star and Any Dream Will Do winner Lee Mead. The couple married in 2009 before later separating in 2013 due to gruelling work schedules, long-distance strain, and growing apart. Despite brilliantly co-parenting their daughter, Denise admitted that she had done a lot of the parenting on her own, which has been really challenging at times.

But now that Betsy is 16, the star revealed a sense of newfound freedom as her daughter becomes more independent. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Denise said: I just turned 52, and I think you just get to an age where I think most of my focus has been on my daughter for quite a long time.

She is just turned 16, she is only just got to an age where I sort of give her a little bit more slack, and she is really independent in certain areas of her life. I think that brings with it a bit of peace and a bit of, you know, I can sort of relax a little bit, because anyone who has got children and has had kids would relate to the fact that it is a constant worry.

So I think my concerns have been more about raising my daughter well and keeping her safe. And I think now she is just a little bit older, and I kind of stepped back a little bit. So I think this is actually a really nice age. I feel like you get your freedom back a little bit.

You get a bit of a second wind. When I used to leave the house to go to work, I mean, I remember when Betsy was four, and I felt terrible the minute I left the house because she would be crying at the door, going, please do not go to work, mummy. I would leave, and then my mum would help look after her, and she would say, she is fine now, the minute you close the door.

But I could then go on a work trip or be away for like a night or two nights, feeling so guilty. Whereas now she is 16, she is happy to see the back of me. She is like, come on, off you go





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