Denise Welch Praises Future Daughter-in-Law Gabbriette Bechtel as Her 'Style Icon' and Reveals She Wears Her Cast-Offs

Denise Welch, the Loose Women star, has expressed her admiration for her future daughter-in-law, supermodel Gabbriette Bechtel, calling her a 'style icon' and sharing that she even receives hand-me-downs from her. The 67-year-old also discussed her son Matty Healy’s fashion sense and the speculation surrounding his subtle message to ex Taylor Swift during a recent performance.

Denise Welch , the 67-year-old Loose Women star, has openly praised her future daughter-in-law, supermodel Gabbriette Bechtel , calling her a 'style icon' and revealing that she even receives hand-me-downs from the fashion-forward 28-year-old.

Bechtel, who has been engaged to Denise's musician son Matty Healy since 2024, works with high-end brands like Adidas and Gucci, and Denise admits she doesn’t fully grasp high fashion but enjoys living vicariously through her daughter-in-law’s wardrobe. She shared, 'I get some cast-offs from Gabi because she works for Adidas and Gucci.

' Denise also mentioned hiring a personal stylist to help her dress for upscale events, though she was less enthusiastic about her son’s band, The 1975, and their fashion choices, particularly their low-slung trousers. She jokingly remarked, 'The young men with the prison trousers round their thighs.

The 1975 started at our house in the northeast when Matty and the band were 13, so throughout their teens they’d walk from the house to the outbuilding where they rehearsed like f***ing penguins because their trousers were so low.

' She added, 'I see Jaden Smith still doing it. We don’t want to see your underpants. It’s ridiculous.

' Matty and Gabbriette’s relationship began in September 2023 after his high-profile split from Taylor Swift in June of that year. The couple announced their engagement in June 2024 after a whirlwind nine-month romance, with Gabbriette showcasing her black diamond ring on Instagram. Denise later shared a glimpse of their engagement party in California, where she cuddled up to her future daughter-in-law and re-shared an image from Gabbriette’s account, captioned simply 'MAMA.

' Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans have speculated that Matty may have sent a subtle message to his ex during a recent performance. A video from the 'Travis and Taylor' subreddit showed Healy playing piano notes that resembled the opening of Swift’s 2024 hit 'The Black Dog' during a songwriting workshop at Gateshead College near Newcastle.

Fans theorized he was referencing Swift’s song, which includes lyrics about discovering an ex hadn’t turned off their location tracking, leading her to a bar called The Black Dog in London—a place rumored to be linked to Healy. Some fans believe the song is about Healy, citing references to him dating someone younger, while others think it could be about her ex Joe Alwyn.

The Reddit thread was filled with theories, with some fans claiming Healy was trolling Swift, while others suggested he was simply teaching a 1975 tune





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Denise Welch Gabbriette Bechtel Matty Healy Taylor Swift The 1975

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