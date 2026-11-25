The Danish government has prohibited prosecutors from wearing religious headscarves in court to ensure neutrality, coinciding with debates on broader bans in schools and stricter migration policies.

The Danish government has officially banned prosecutors from wearing religious headscarves while participating in court proceedings. This new regulation mandates that legal professionals maintain strict religious and political neutrality during hearings, mirroring existing requirements for judges. The policy aligns with broader national discussions regarding the role of Islamic symbols in public institutions and state functions.

Courtroom Neutrality Rules

Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen announced the directive, emphasizing that prosecutors must appear impartial when representing the state in legal matters. The minister explicitly stated that religious headscarves are now prohibited for prosecutors in court, just as they are for professional judges. This rule aims to uphold the perception of secular authority within the Danish judicial system.

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The government did not specify the consequences for prosecutors who refuse to comply with the new dress code. However, the mandate is clear in its intent to separate religious expression from official judicial duties. This move reinforces the principle that state representatives in the courtroom must adhere to a standard of visual neutrality.

Broader Political Debate

The announcement comes amidst intense political debate regarding whether to extend headscarf bans to schools and universities. Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed support for prohibiting headscarves in primary and lower secondary education. This proposal was originally advanced by right-wing and far-right political factions within the Danish parliament.

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Frederiksen simultaneously voiced skepticism about the feasibility of implementing such bans in a society that values freedom of religion and expression. She recently characterized the veil as an expression of oppression, reflecting her government's stance on religious symbols. Activists argue that these restrictions infringe upon women's rights and personal freedoms by dictating acceptable attire.

Migration Policy Context

This judicial update occurs within a broader framework of stringent migration laws introduced by the left-leaning government since 2019. Previous measures included a ban on full-face Islamic veils in public spaces, such as burqas and niqabs, enacted in 2018. These policies were designed to curb migration and preserve what officials describe as Danish cultural identity.

Additional regulations require newcomers to learn Danish or risk losing asylum-seeker benefits. The government also implements rules to prevent the formation of parallel societies, including the relocation of immigrants to avoid ghettos. Border authorities possess the power to confiscate items like jewelry from arriving migrants to offset their accommodation costs.

Political Statements And Consequences

Prime Minister Frederiksen recently defended European values during a political podcast on November 17, rejecting demographic changes driven by migration. She emphasized her commitment to Danish and European cultural origins, stating she does not wish to compromise on these values. Her remarks have garnered support from anti-immigration groups such as the Danish branch of Generation Identity.

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The government has also proposed banning the call to prayer, citing concerns about certain areas resembling foreign suburbs. Plans include relocating migrants to Rwanda through a European migrant center, a policy Frederiksen has advocated for over six years. Asylum seekers from countries deemed safe may face deportation, including those from Syria following recent political changes.