Denmark manager Brian Riemer breaks silence on Christian Eriksen collapse: A really shocking experience

Denmark manager Brian Riemer has spoken emotionally about Christian Eriksen's on-field collapse against Ukraine, describing the incident as a shocking experience that brought back memories of his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Medical staff confirmed Eriksen's pacemaker responded correctly, and he is now undergoing hospital tests.

Denmark manager Brian Riemer has spoken publicly for the first time since Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Nations League match against Ukraine, describing the incident as a deeply traumatic experience for everyone involved.

The match, which Denmark was leading 2-1 at the time, was halted in the first half when Eriksen suddenly fell to the ground without any contact. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch and provided immediate treatment, and it was later confirmed that Eriksen was conscious and alert as he was taken off on a stretcher. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital for further tests, with his wife Sabrina by his side.

Riemer, visibly emotional during a press conference, praised the quick response of the medical team and expressed relief that Eriksen was stable.

'The most important thing was initially receiving a report on Christian, which was handled fantastically by Dr. Morten Boesen, who was able to report that Eriksen was fine. That was the most important thing,' Riemer said. The incident inevitably drew comparisons to Eriksen's cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, when he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's opening match against Finland and was revived by medical personnel.

Since then, Eriksen has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, or ICD, a device designed to deliver an electric shock if the heart beats dangerously fast. Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen, who was credited with saving Eriksen's life at Euro 2020, confirmed that the ICD functioned as expected during this latest episode.

'He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident,' Boesen said. The doctor's reassurances helped calm the immediate panic, but the emotional impact on players and staff was profound. Riemer provided a more detailed account of the moments leading up to the collapse.

He recalled that Eriksen had waved to his teammates as he left the pitch, and that he initially thought the midfielder was distressed because of a physical tussle with Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi.

'I thought that was why he looked so distressed, but I was wrong,' Riemer admitted. The manager spoke about his deep personal bond with Eriksen, reflecting on their time together at the national team.

'I'm looking forward to seeing him. I'm going over to see him now as soon as I have the chance. I need to see him and talk to him, I can feel that. He is a man who has meant a great deal to me.

There are some players you become closer to than others, and he was one of those I became close to because of the experience he came with. And since then, we have also worked together with the national team, so he is someone I have a close relationship with and know very well,' Riemer said.

After the referee blew the whistle to call the game off, players from both Denmark and Ukraine came together in a moment of collective solidarity for Eriksen. In the dressing room, the team tried to process what had happened. Former Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was also on the pitch, spoke to Danish broadcaster TV 2 about the ordeal.

'The most important thing is that Christian is okay and that his family is okay. We went into the dressing room and spoke a bit there. Now you try to collect yourself and get the chance to talk things through with each other. Some people have questions, and others need to talk to their families.

Some need to sit and listen a bit. That is completely okay. It feels strange to say it brings back memories. The overriding thing is that the response was handled well, and that the medical staff had everything under control.

And that the players showed respect, and that the fans showed great respect. It ended as well as it possibly could, given what happened. We are all deeply grateful for that, and that is the most important thing,' Hojbjerg said. The Danish Football Union later confirmed that Eriksen was in stable condition and would remain under observation.

The incident has stirred strong emotions across the football world, with many expressing support for Eriksen and his family. Despite the shock, there was a shared sense of gratitude that the situation was handled effectively and that Eriksen's medical history allowed for a rapid response. For Riemer, the priority now is to support his player and ensure his long-term health.

The manager's heartfelt words underscore the close-knit nature of the Danish squad and the lasting impact of seeing a teammate face a life-threatening situation on the pitch. As Eriksen recovers, the football community will be watching closely, hoping for his full and speedy recovery





sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christian Eriksen Brian Riemer Denmark On-Field Collapse Medical Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christian Eriksen Collapse Forces Denmark-Ukraine Friendly to be AbandonedDuring a scheduled friendly match in Odense, Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after a cardiac arrest. The game was called off with Denmark leading. The Norwegian coach confirmed he was conscious and on ambulance.

Read more »

Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as Denmark match abandonedThe match was abandoned after the incident saw Eriksen need immediate medical care

Read more »

Christian Eriksen conscious after collapsing during Denmark friendlyChristian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine but is now conscious, says the Danish Football Association.

Read more »

Christian Eriksen message to Denmark teammates after on field collapse namedA positive medical update has followed the upsetting scenes in Odense

Read more »